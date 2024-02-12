Who is Chris Taylor from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Love Island: All Stars. Scroll at your own risk…

Those who reside in the United States and are fans of the Love Island franchise are in luck, because the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars is now streaming on Peacock, in addition to the almost daily episodes that began in the United Kingdom on ITV last month.

For those who are unfamiliar with Love Island: All Stars, the beloved competition series brings together fan favorite islanders from Love Island: UK to try their luck at love for a second time — or perhaps even a third time — with the creative director of the Love Island franchise, Mike Spencer, detailing the series in a statement ahead of its premiere.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

While the series has already seen several islanders come and go from the stunning South African villa, the initial cast announcement for the hit competition show revealed that the following islanders would undoubtedly be looking for love this time around, filled with exes and former flings.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Captivating fans of the Love Island franchise with his sense of humor, viewers were pleased to see Love Island season 5 bombshell Chris Taylor on the cast list, leaving those who are unfamiliar with him with just one burning question: Who is this hunk?

To learn about Chris and his journey on the beloved competition series his first time around, just keep scrolling…

Stemming from Leicester, England, Chris entered Love Island season 5 on day 37, taking Belle Hassan and Maura Higgins on dates, prior to coupling up with the latter. This relationship was rather short-lived, coupling up with hot new bombshell Harley Brash on day 46 instead, however, their love did not last either.

After receiving the fewest votes from the public, Chris and Harley were dumped from the villa on day 52, just a few days shy of finale night, choosing to not pursue a relationship with one another out in the real world as well.

While he might not have found love his first time around, Chris could not have been more thrilled to be a part of the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars nonetheless, expressing his excitement in an exclusive interview, all while weaving in his signature sense of humor.

“Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with.”

How will he find a girl who will keep his ears trimmed and co-parent his dog? Chris revealed in the same interview what he would do differently this time around, with hopes of finding his perfect match once and for all.

“I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record. I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions.”

This satirical response has almost all readers giggling, but did he happen to find “the one” in the villa regardless?

Unfortunately for Chris, he was eliminated from the beloved competition series on day 26, leaving the villa just as single as he began.

Assuming that Chris has yet to return from South Africa, his friends and family who have been running his Instagram account made a post on his behalf, poking fun as the countless number of love triangles he was a part of during Love Island: All Stars. Yikes!

“We are beyond proud of Chris and how he has stayed true to himself 🫶🏼 There have been highs and lows in the villa. From sitting like a quaver to being in more triangles than we would care to count. We hate to see him leave but we can’t wait to have him back and give him a huge hug! Let’s show some love for him and remember, kindness matters. Spread positive vibes, folks!”

Chris might be gone for good, but how will the remainder of the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars play out? To watch stars like Georgia Steel, Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, and more look for love, UK viewers can tune into ITV2 and US viewers can tune into Peacock.

With the drama seemingly at an all-time high, the remainder of Love Island: All Stars is sure to be a 10 out of 10.