Who is Demi Jones from the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Love Island: All Stars. Scroll at your own risk…

Recommended Videos

With Love Island: All Stars now streaming on Peacock — in addition to the almost daily episodes that began on ITV on January 15 — the series is more popular than ever before, bringing together fan favorite islanders from the hit competition show to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time).

In a statement ahead of the premiere, Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — shared what exactly this series would entail, ensuring that it would be nothing short of spectacular.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

While sexy new bombshells enter the stunning South African villa every few days on Love Island: All Stars, the following islanders marked the OG cast, much to the delight to fans of the franchise.

Anton Danyluk — Love Island season 5

Chris Taylor — Love Island season 5

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Georgia Harrison — Love Island season 3

Hannah Elizabeth — Love Island season 1

Demi Jones — Love Island season 6

Jake Cornish — Love Island season 7

Kaz Kamwi — Love Island season 7

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Luis Morrison — Love Island season 1

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Filled with exes and former flings, this cast list came as a shock to Love Island viewers, however, one of the most notable names was Demi Jones, the bubbly beauty who competed on the first ever winter version of Love Island in 2020: Love Island season 6.

If you are looking to dive into Love Island: All Stars and need a refresher as to who Demi Jones is — as well as her journey on the beloved competition series her first time around — fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know for yourself…

On Day 16 of Love Island season 6, Demi turned everyone’s heads when she arrived as a bombshell, taking Finley Tapp, Luke Mabbott, and Nas Majeed on dates, ultimately coupling up with the latter. Unfortunately for Demi, his head turned at Casa Amor — bringing Eva Zapico back into the main villa — causing her to couple up with Luke instead.

Demi and Luke coasted their way to finale night, finishing in third place and making the decision to pursue a relationship with one another outside of the villa, however, they split up in June of 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Just a few months later, things took a turn for the worse…

In 2021, the Portsmouth, England native documented her thyroid cancer diagnosis via social media. After her journey on Love Island season 6 came to a close, viewers reached out to Demi to say that they noticed a lump on her neck during her time on the show, and she should get it checked out. After getting the lump checked out, she was told it was cancerous, undergoing surgery to get it removed and ultimately becoming cancer free in December of 2021.

Prior to her second Love Island stint on the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, Demi opened up about her thyroid cancer diagnosis and her experience afterwards.

“I am returning to the Love Island villa because I am ready again to find love. I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!”

Entering the villa as a brand new b***h, Demi also shared what she planned to do differently this time around.

“I will go in there with a little more determination. Last time I was a little too naive and a little too nice. I’m still going to be my nice and bubbly self, but if I want something I will go after it, because I deserve it as much as the next person.”

While this sounded like a good plan for Demi prior to the premiere, did this strategy work out for her in the end?

Unfortunately for Demi, her stint on Love Island: All Stars was rather “short and sweet,” entering the villa on day 1 and getting dumped from the villa on day 8 (despite having a connection with Luis Morrison).

While she might have been the first woman to be eliminated, the 25-year-old looks back at her journey on the hit competition show fondly, deeming the whole experience to be “an absolute dream come true” in an Instagram post after her untimely exit.

“Over and out @loveisland All Stars! ✌️✈️➡️🇬🇧 Thank you so much for all your support and incredibly kind messages and love! 🥹 Although it was short and sweet I honestly had the BESTEST time ever!! I never would have dreamed of stepping back on Love Island, especially back in South Africa as an OG, so what an absolute dream come true 🌎 Love you all always, it never goes unnoticed ❤️❤️❤️”

While Demi might already be gone from the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars, to watch even more fan favorite islanders look for love, UK viewers can tune into ITV2 and US viewers can tune into Peacock. However you are able to stream the hit competition show, it is sure to knock your socks off!