The Witcher EP Reacts To Anime Movie Announcement

Soon after announcing that The Witcher has become the biggest debut on the streaming platform, Netflix officially revealed a new anime set in the world of the Continent and according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, they’ve been working on this new movie for over a year.

The adventures of Geralt and his company in the volatile realm of the Northern Kingdoms have received overwhelming universal recognition despite the fact that it’s only been a month since the first season premiered on Netflix. As such, people are devouring everything Witcher-related, from CDPR’s trilogy of video games to Andrej Sapkowski’s novels that originally chronicled the life of the lonesome White Wolf.

All in all, the streaming juggernaut is also being surprisingly generous with more content to keep fans engaged. These efforts have so far included an interactive timeline map that explains the events of the first season, behind-the-scenes photos that depict the development process, and the release of the official soundtrack, featuring scores like the favorite “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” But there’s more, as Netflix also announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime film set in the world of the Continent after the Conjunction of Spheres.

Not much is known about this new production, though according to the executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich, they’ve been working on it for more than a year:

It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

Currently, we don’t even know what the movie will be about, though the alias of “wolf” implies that the story might revolve around Geralt. Whether or not Henry Cavill will reprise his role, however, is also a mystery at this point.

In any case, the marketing machine for Nightmare of the World and the debate that ensues after its release will do well to keep thirsty fans busy until The Witcher returns with a second season in 2021.