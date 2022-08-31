10 strongest ‘Baki’ characters, ranked

One of the biggest fan favorite anime shows of all time is none other than Baki. Baki is a martial arts themed anime that fans have come to know and love. With the popularity, there are different anime and manga based off of the original show. Viewers have debated the strongest characters within the universe that has been created. Here are the 10 strongest Baki characters based on their strength and abilities.

10. Katsumi Orochi

Being dubbed “the ultimate karate weapon” has to mean something. Katsumi is known around the anime for having some of the best karate and martial arts skills within the entire show. He also has all of the physical attributes that are needed to be a top martial artist. However, even with all of these skills, he still does not have the mental strength that it takes to be much higher on this list. This was really evident during a battle against Retsu Kaio, when Katsumi was knocked out after just one hit. Still, his physical attributes make him a must-have on this list.

9. Jack Hanma

Jack Hanma has one goal in his life: to get revenge on his father for being one of the most despicable people ever. There is nothing that Jack won’t do to ensure that he gets the revenge that he seeks. When he fights, he tries to use some of the deadliest forms of martial arts. When not fighting, Jack is a laid-back person, still focused on his goal of revenge. He is also the half-brother of Baki, and the two maintain a sibling rivalry full of respect and admiration for the one another.

8. Kaio Kaku

The oldest and most powerful Kaio title belongs to none other than Kaio Kaku. All of the experience gained throughout his life aids him in being the most powerful Kaio. Even though he spends most of his time in a wheelchair, that doesn’t take away from how strong and powerful he is. Even though he didn’t beat Yujiro in battle, Kaku was still able to hold his own, something that should not be brushed aside.

7. Oliva Biscuit

Oliva likes to live his life teetering on the border between right and wrong. This is best shown by the fact that he owns apartments, but has decided that the best place for him to live is inside a prison. Physically speaking, Oliva is one of the biggest and strongest people on the show. He uses these traits to compensate for the fact that he doesn’t have the best fighting techniques at all. His extreme size also helps him to repel attacks from others, as his immeasurable muscle mass acts like a suit of armor.

6. Yuichiro Hanma

Even though fans don’t know too much about him, what is known is that he appears to be a very calm and chill person. Yuichiro seems very genial and approachable when out of fight mode. However, when fighting, that all change. Yuichiro had a fight against some American soldiers; those soldiers stood no chance as Yuichiro beat them all very easily, and also very ruthlessly; he even went as far to break bones and snap necks.

5. Pickle

Once a prehistoric man, Pickle was revived after he was discovered outside of a power station in Colorado. Even though he was resurrected, he ended up destroying everything while trying to capture the entire United States military. His true power is shown when he is brought to Japan to fight, and it is clear from the very beginning that Pickle possesses incredible natural strength that no normal human ever would. During one instance, he even ate Retsu Kaio’s leg.

4. Musashi Miyamoto

Musashi wants to go back in time, back to when he had fame and everyone knew him to be the greatest martial artist in the world. He wants the world to recognize him for his amazing career and won’t stop until his name is in lights — metaphorically speaking. Even though he is old, Musashi is still one of the strongest fighters, motivated by a hunger for glory. Musashi having blatant disregard for human life and no connection to the real world (outside of the fantasy in his head) makes it easy for him to destroy anyone and anything in his path.

3. Nomi no Sukne II

Nomi appears to resemble a sumo wrestler with his stocky build. Even though he is one of the more intimidating characters in Baki, he is known for his gentle features and calm persona. His sheer size makes him one of the most powerful fighters in the show, but it also enables him to take several blows before going down — Rocky Balboa style.

2. Yujiro Hanma

Arguably the worst villain on the show, Yujiro knows many different forms of martial arts, and has mastered them all. He has no consideration for anyone besides himself — not even his own children. While only a teenager, he was able to defeat many different government units by himself. He is the end goal for all fighters, as everyone wants to take on Yujiro and claim victory.

1. Baki Hanma

One of the children of Yujiro, Baki has one goal: to kill his father. He endures many different battles throughout his journey and has learned so much, proving that he continues to grow as a fighter. Baki is known as a pacifist, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but he has garnered complete admiration for his non-lethal approaches. Knowing his limits and showing compassion for others is what makes Baki truly powerful, allowing him to balance brute strength and a gentle heart.