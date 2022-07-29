10 strongest Dragon Ball Z characters, ranked by power

Starting in 1986, fans were introduced to the world of Dragon World and all of the special characters in it. Viewers both young and old have had Dragon Ball Z in their lives ever since. The fandom that has developed around Dragon Ball Z has a huge passion for the show itself, as well as the different characters that battle on the show.

The media of Dragon Ball Z ranges from the anime to multiple movies, collectibles that fans will always fight over, video games, and even a roleplaying game. Needless to say, Dragon Ball Z has made its mark on history. These are the top 10 strongest characters in the show, ranked.

HIT

Image via Fuji TV

Hit burst onto the scene during the Tournament of Power which is also when he first showed off his Time-Skip power. He even was able to give Vegeta and Goku a serious run for their money during the tournament. However, he does not have any other powers really, which ended up showing during his battles with Vegeta and Goku.

Gohan

Image via Fuji TV

Originally the plan was for Gohan to be a bookworm. That all changed, however, and Gohan has gone on to be one of the most feared fighters in the entire world. Gohan is not your usual fighter, as he has gone from a fierce warrior to a more peaceful man multiple times throughout the show. He ended up becoming the first fighter in history to hit a Super Saiyan Level two. The fact that he pulled this off ended up drawing a lot of attention to him, regardless of if he wanted that attention for fighting or not.

Mercenary Tao

Image via Fuji TV

Mercenary Tao is remembered as being Goku’s first real challenge in the show, which makes him one of the more legendary characters in history. But fans do not forget how strong and powerful he is, especially from the original series. The fact that he gave Goku such a hard fight but also let Tien beat him so easily makes it hard to rank him, however, he is an incredibly strong and powerful character.

Krillin

Image via Fuji TV

One of the few characters who does not possess super strength, it took a lot for Krillin to get from where he started to where he is today. Once he gained the ability to fly, there was no looking back for him. Krillin is also able to beat many opponents he faces who are much stronger than he is. He shows that while even though strength is a major key while fighting in the world, it is not everything.

Piccolo

Image via Fuji TV

Even though he is a key ally, Piccolo was at one time one of the strongest rivals and villains on the show. He was just as evil as his father, but possessed superior strength. His fight with Goku remains one of the all time battles in the history of the franchise, but even though he was cheating, Goku was still able to come out on top.

Vegeta

Image via Fuji TV

Vegeta is one of the most powerful and strongest Saiyans in the entire series, which is saying something. His incredibly fierce and intense rivalry with Goku is what pushes him to become stronger and stronger seemingly all the time in order to keep up with what Goku is able to do. Due to his rage, he can occasionally even beat Goku, however, the fact that he cannot do that on a consistent basis means he still has a lot of work to do.

Jiren

Image via Fuji TV

Jiren has a tragic backstory; he lost both of his parents while he was a child. This motivated him to become the most powerful and strongest version of himself possible. Jiren really makes his mark when he transforms, as he is able to withstand what seems like an unlimited amount of power. Jiren has given Goku many problems while fighting in the past.

Whis

Image via Fuji TV

One of the most peaceful characters in the world also happens to be one of the most powerful in the entire world. Whis tries to fight and battle as rarely as he can, but when he does, it is quite the sight to see. Whis is the fastest angel out there and also has magical abilities that he can use in the middle of fights whenever he needs them. If fans of the show got to see him fight on a more frequent basis, then he might even be number one.

Beerus

Image via Fuji TV

Yes, even though Whis has defeated Beerus, Beerus is higher. Beerus fights on a much more consistent basis and has also beaten Goku outright in a battle. It’s not just who he’s fought that means he ranks so highly, however. His flying ability is second to none in the world and everyone knows it. The cat is almost as unbeatable as they get.

Goku

Image via Fuji TV

Is there any other option for number one on this list? The winner of the original Martial Arts Battle and winner of multiple championships, Goku has proven to fans throughout the last 25 years that he is unquestionably the strongest and most powerful character in the entire universe. Goku has gone through countless Super Saiyan forms throughout the show.

Goku’s Ultra Instinct has become one of his most powerful powers and strengths as he can now use the incredible strength that he possesses whenever he feels he might need it, and through being able to guess when and where he will need it, he is usually right. Goku has also grown stronger the entire time fans have watched him throughout the years. It appears that there is no max for Goku. The potential has always been through the roof.

With episodes still coming out and new characters to battle, there will always be an ever evolving list of the most powerful characters. The phenomenal show shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, which is just fine with fans who are looking forward to keep on watching.