Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 5 release date in 2024?

Here we are: mere weeks after the premiere of the new Demon Slayer movie and you’re already wondering when season 5 comes out. At the same time, I can’t blame you when it could very well be the last.

First, let’s recap. We just finished the third season of Demon Slayer, ending with Tanjiro surviving an onslaught at the Swordsmith Village, saving the swordsmiths, and leaving with a newly sunlight-immune Netsuko. If that doesn’t sound familiar, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training covers the end of the third season and offers a sneak peek at the upcoming season with the entire first episode of season 4.

We know season 4 will follow the Hashira’s new training method to catch the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps up to speed in time for the war against Muzan. But what’s the deal with season 5?

Will Demon Slayer season 5 premiere in 2024?

I’m excited for more Demon Slayer as much as the next fan but let’s practice patience. Aside from the movie, season 4 hasn’t even really begun airing; no release date has been announced for season 5 as of yet.

There is some confusion over which season Demon Slayer is actually on thanks to Netflix, which lists the Mugen Train as its own individual season. Mugen Train and the Entertainment District arc are both season 2 of the show.

A fifth season is likely to come sooner than later and probably cover the last chapters of the manga. Until then, enjoy season 4 of Demon Slayer, out on May 12.