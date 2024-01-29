Is there a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 4 release date?

Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers came and went in a flash, with 12 episodes that felt like too few to satisfy fans. Of course, this means everyone needs more, and the sooner the better.

Tokyo Revengers has been capturing the attention of manga aficionados since 2017 when it began serialization. Granted, not many folks were happy with the way Ken Wakui wrapped up the story, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t enjoy the ride. In fact, we enjoyed it so much that when the manga received an anime adaptation, we promptly sat down to watch every single episode as it was released.

For three seasons, viewers got to know Tokyo Revengers‘ impressively strong characters, watched them develop along with the story, and uncovered some big secrets. However, none of that is enough. With the series’ best and most beloved arc concluded, the only way is forward, as fans hope to see what fate has in store for Takemichi Hanagaki. But when exactly will we get new episodes?

Image via Kodansha

The fourth season of Tokyo Revengers doesn’t have a release date yet. In fact, at the time of writing, we don’t even know if the anime will get new episodes, as season 4 is yet to be confirmed. That said, there’s a high likelihood that the story will continue to be adapted on screen.

Fans have been showering the Tokyo Revengers anime with love since its premiere, and if they keep it up, there’s no reason for the anime to be canceled anytime soon. There are still story arcs left to adapt, thus, it’s safe to expect this series to continue for a couple more seasons.

While you wait for more episodes, though, feel free to rewatch Tokyo Revengers on your streaming platform of choice. You can never have too much of a good thing.