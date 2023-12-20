Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 release date and time confirmed

No we're not waiting for another two weeks for it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 245

The battle between Sukuna and the sorcerers has been going headstrong even after the death of the famed sorcerer Gojo Satoru. After Sukuna’s intense trial and an incredible fight between Hakari and Uraume in chapter 245, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is progressing soon to its next chapter to unveil even more chaos.

We last saw Sukuna trapped in Higuruma’s domain while the defense attorney proved that it was Sukuna, not Yuji, who was the real culprit behind the massacre in Shibuya. To everyone’s delight, the Judgeman passes a guilty verdict for Sukuna, and Higuruma is now equipped with the Executioner’s sword.

Towards the end of chapter 245, the battle against Sukuna has turned four-on-one as the king of curses launches powerful slashes of Cleave and Dismantle against Higuruma and other sorcerers. If you’ve already caught yourself up with the latest chapter of JJK, the heat and excitement for chapter 246 must be peaking for you.

The anticipated manga went on a two-week long break after chapter 244 and fans were left waiting in anticipation for chapter 245 of the series. Thankfully, this is not the case for chapter 246 as we already have the confirmed release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246.

The wait for the high-stakes battle to continue in the cursed jujutsu world will be over soon as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246 is set to be released on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The spoilers for the new chapter are out now as of Wednesday, Dec. 20 for the fanatics who like to know it all before they turn the pages.

As for when exactly can you start reading the new chapter, the times would be the same as always. You can find your time zone below:

8:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

10:00 am Central Standard Time (CT)

11:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

4:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

5:00 pm Central European Time (CET)

8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

11:00 pm Philippine Time (PHT)

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 246

You can easily read the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on Viz Media’s official website along with on Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Chapters 244 and 245 are also free to read with the Shonen Jump app, and the complete manga is available to access for a monthly subscription fee of $2.99, which comes with a free 7-day trial if you’re fast enough to read it whole in a week.