Every ‘One Piece’ chapter 1110 spoiler prediction

Break week is here, and you know what that means: every One Piece fan will start to go insane without the answers to all our questions. Without the weekly scanlated chapters to keep us at bay, we’ll just start making up our own spoilers. Or better yet, our own spoiler predictions.

Recommended Videos

Now that we’re awaiting the release of Chapter 1110, it’s nearly impossible not to speculate on what’s going to happen. Saturn seemingly summoned in all the remaining four Elders for the fight — after Luffy nearly toyed with him and Kizaru — and at this point, we can hardly predict what’s going through Eiichiro Oda’s mind. But hey, we can surely try.

On Reddit, several users are already giving their two cents on what the upcoming chapter might contain, and even on Vegapunk’s speech and what it pertains to. I have my own thoughts and predictions, but for now, let’s get to the biggest theories out there in the wild.

The ancient golem from the Void Century will wake up

via Viz Media

This theory comes from a Reddit user, who shared their theory regarding the mysterious golem from the Void Century that’s in Egghead. For a few chapters now, we’ve seen this inactive and downright mysterious giant in the shape of a human be absolutely dormant, and according to this theory, the presence of the Five Elders will ignite a reaction in the golem, causing it to wake up.

The user believes that Devil fruits are somewhat tied to the Five Elders — who are akin to Demons themselves. In fact, this particular theory points strongly in the direction of demons, suggesting that the five elders are, in fact, demons who look like humans. Due to their demonic force, the automaton should wake up, triggered by the Elders’ energy and their summoning, giving Luffy and everyone on the island enough time to flee.

This theory would also explain how the Five Elders managed to destroy The Great Kingdom, as they posed their only threat. It would also mean that all twenty kingdoms united under the Five Elders’ liege, due to their power. While this theory does explain the purpose and origins of the Golem, we obviously can’t read Oda’s mind — but personally, I think it will be Luffy’s heartbeat that will trigger the Golem.

Vegapunk’s message will take a while to come

Via Viz

In the same thread as above, a popular theory and one that I wholly agree with is that Vegapunk’s sur message will not be televised anytime soon. We all know how Oda enjoys taking his time with important information and how it is relayed. By “ten minutes,” to avoid interference, Oda probably means around 10 chapters, if not more. Surely, we can expect a bombarding of information in the upcoming chapter as well.

To recap, here are the current events happening at the same time: Luffy was fighting Kizaru and Saturn when Kizaru was knocked out of the picture, and Saturn summoned the five elders. Zoro is still fighting Rob Lucci, while Sanji is protecting Vegapunk — who at this point, might well be dead, alongside Kuma. The rest of the crew is with the remaining Vegapunk’s, attempting to flee the island, and somehow, in all of this, Dragon and the Revolutionary Army are involved. This leads us to the last theory.

Vegapunk’s broadcast will unexpectedly continue, and it will be from Dragon’s island

via Toei Animation

This theory actually hails from several users on Twitter and Reddit. While most fans believe the broadcast will not occur in the upcoming chapters, a small few believe that it just might — Oda does love to throw us curveballs. And if it does happen, it might well be on Dragon’s nest, where the Revolutionary Army is stationed. Chapter 1109 led us to believe that Dragon knew that this would happen — he knew Vegapunk had a broadcast planned in the eventuality that he would be killed by the World Government.

For this reason, many fans appear to believe Luffy’s father helped Vegapunk record it on Warship Island, and therefore, it would mean he’s well aware of the secrets that are about to unfold — which tracks, considering his record. Alternatively, many fans simply believe that Dragon will continue to do what he does best: looking east. Nonetheless, I don’t think this will be the outcome of Chapter 1110, but who knows?

When are One Piece Chapter 1110 spoilers coming out?

via Viz Media

With all theories out of the way, we can expect the actual spoilers to come out on March 13, 2024. The raw scans and the spoilers have not yet been released, as the series is also on break in Japan, but once the chapter hits the digital shelves in the Asian island nation, soon enough the spoilers will leak and begin circulating in online forums, including Reddit, and X (Twitter). As for the chapter, that will not be here until March 17.

In the meantime, we can at least join the delusional circle of fans who love to throw ideas out there while knowing they will be thoroughly incorrect. I sure will.