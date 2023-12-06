‘One Piece’ chapter 1101 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

This article contains spoilers for chapter 1101 of the One Piece manga.

Some fans are already considering One Piece‘s Chapter 1101 to be even better than the class reunion in the previous chapter, and while we know it’s hard to top such an iconic chapter, nothing’s truly impossible for Eiichiro Oda.

Of course, the chapter isn’t out yet here on the western side of the globe, but in Japan, Chapter 1101 has already hit the shelves. As the good samaritans they are, fans have shared all the scoop with those of us whose Japanese is lacking. As expected, the chapter continues from the story in Chapter 1100, where we find out why Kuma suddenly became a human weapon.

This portion of the arc is undeniably connected to the events at Egghead, and at some point, we had to return to the island to see what was going on with our Straw Hats, Bonney, and Vegapunk. That time is now, so let’s go over the release time and spoilers for the recent chapter.

When does the One Piece chapter 1101 come out?

via Manga Plus

Chapter 1101 will finally be released in Shōnen Jump Magazine on December 10 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. As we all know, Japanese fans have already been gifted with knowing what happens in the story and can theorize before any of us get the chance to do so. However, spoilers from the chapter are already all over social media, so let’s get to them.

The chapter is called “Dear Bonney,” and it revolves around Kuma, Dragon, Luffy, Vegapunk, and Bonney.

There is a flashback within another flashback of Kuma and Dragon discussing weaknesses.

Kuma is seen in flashbacks looking at a 16-year-old Luffy.

Several letters from Kuma to Bonney appear throughout the chapter.

The chapter alternates between scenes at Egghead and flashbacks from the Sorbet Kingdom.

Alpha attempts to apprehend Bonney, who counterattacks using a new technique called “Distortion Future.”

The chapter ends with Bonney deciding to become a pirate.

This undoubtedly packed chapter will surely keep us busy for a bit, especially considering that Oda is taking a break next week. The One Piece author will be back on December 24 with Chapter 1102, right before Christmas, but Chapter 1103 won’t be out until 2024. This means that Chapter 1101 is the second last before the year ends, so get ready to say goodbye to One Piece for a little bit.

In the meantime, the Egghead arc is also about to start in the anime, so in case you’re a little behind the animated series, catching up with One Piece on Crunchyroll might be a good idea.