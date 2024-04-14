‘Re:Monster’ episode 3 release date and time, confirmed

After a long, marvelous winter season of exciting anime releases, Spring 2024 has brought a plethora of new anime. Re:Monster is on the list of the most promising ones, already gaining popularity after only two episodes.

Recommended Videos

The last season was marked by the release of various intriguing isekai anime, including much-anticipated continuations like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Moonlit Fantasy Season 2, and new adaptations like The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic. If any of these were your favorite of winter 2024, Re:Monster will definitely keep you hooked for the next few months.

Adapted from the 2011 light novel series by Kogitsune Kanekiru, ReMonster first received a manga adaptation in March 2014. After amassing a huge fanbase in both mediums, an anime adaptation of Re:Monster was announced on Sept. 19, 2023, by Studio Deen. Genco produces it with Takayuki Inagaki in the directing chair.

Even apart from the director, the series boasts a talented team behind its making — Hiroshi Yamaguchi handles series composition, Junichi Takaoka is behind the character designs, and Go Sakabe has composed the stellar music. Crunchyroll licensed the series for release outside Asian territories and debuted the first episode on April 1, 2024.

What is Re:Monster about?

The show centers on Tomokui Kanata, a.k.a a goblin named Rou who was reincarnated after his tragic death. Strangely enough, Rou has managed to hold onto his memories and intelligence from his past life. In addition, he develops the capacity to take on the characteristics of everything he consumes.

Rou makes a self-promise to enjoy life fully after accepting his circumstances. Thereafter, an adventure full of action unfolds as he navigates his life in this parallel universe where only the strongest survive.

Re:Monster is already gaining a fandom after the release of its first two episodes. The series follows a weekly release schedule, with one episode dropping every Monday. After the release of episode 2 on April 8, Re:Monster episode 3 will hit the screens this Monday, i.e., April 15.

The episode will follow the usual runtime of 25-30 minutes and can be viewed on Crunchyroll globally and on Tokyo MX, BS11, and TVh in Japan. For the exact time of release, viewers can refer to the table below according to the time zones they’re located in:

Pacific Time (PT): 8:00 am

Central Time (CT): 10:00 am

Eastern Time (ET): 11:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3:00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more