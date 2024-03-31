There are several power sources in One Piece. Firstly, we have the obviously overpowered Devil Fruits. Secondly, there’s Haki. And then, we have a vast array of different types of powers, such as Electro power from the Mink tribe or Fishman Jujutsu.

Today, however, we will be focusing on Haki. Technically, Haki was teased in the very first episode of One Piece, but it would take quite a long time before we actually understood what it was. In fact, throughout the series, it was referred to by several names, such as “aura” or “mantra.” Over time, however, we learned what Haki was, and that there were three different types of Haki, capable of being wielded by various individuals. So, let’s delve into them.

Armament Haki

Armament Haki is, by far, the most commonly used type in the series. Essentially, those who can use Armament Haki are able to harden their bodies, or parts of their bodies, making them practically impenetrable — depending on the strength of their Haki, of course. Armament is one of the two types that can be identified by the characters’ bodies turning black in the places they harden, becoming evident once they touch someone or something else, and are able to infiltrate any type of Devil Fruit.

Armament Haki’s introduction is a hot topic of debate. Some say its first introduction was in Sabaody, when Sentomaru uses it and we can finally see it. However, it is severely hinted that the first time Armament Haki is used is when Garp infuses his fist with it, punching Luffy back in Enies Lobby, with his “fists of love.” However, at the time, Luffy did not know what Armament Haki was, and therefore, neither did the audience, as we couldn’t see the black fist. As for who can use Armament, there are several characters throughout One Piece who can, including the monster trio.

Observation Haki

Observation Haki is the second most common type of Haki in One Piece. It is the only type that we, as readers, cannot identify when a character is using it unless Toei Animation opts to add some sort of visual aid and sound for us to specifically pinpoint it. Basically, it is invisible to the naked eye most of the time. However, quite a few characters are capable of using Observation Haki to harness a sixth sense, allowing them to sense the presence, strength, and emotions of others around them.

There is, however, an advanced technique that isn’t nearly as common. Often called Color Observation Haki, this specific advanced technique essentially allows its wielder to peek into the future momentarily. Color Observation Haki was introduced in Whole Cake Island through Katakuri, showing that the limitations of this power depend on the user. So far, this advanced technique has only been used and mastered by Katakuri, Luffy, Shanks, and Kaido.

Conqueror’s Haki

The rarest type of Haki in One Piece is definitely Conqueror’s Haki, and in order for someone to possess it, there are quite a few requirements. Firstly, unlike Armament or Observation Haki, Conqueror’s cannot be learned or trained to become stronger in any way. Instead, only those believed to possess the qualities of a king, leader, or “supreme ruler” can be born with it. This makes it the rarest type of Haki, as only a few characters are born with this type of Haki and all the characteristics that guarantee its use.

Normally, you can identify Conqueror’s Haki by the gusts of black smoke that surround its user; however, that isn’t always the case. The first type of Haki introduced in the series was Conqueror’s, used by Shanks in the very first chapter as he saved Luffy from the Sea Monster. Therefore, this means that Conqueror’s can be invisible; however, extremely powerful Conqueror’s Haki will often be followed by black smoke or black lightning.

Moreover, advanced Conqueror’s Haki techniques are even rarer than just this subtype itself. That includes “infusion,” which essentially entails that the user is capable of infusing objects or even their bodies with Conqueror’s — as seen with Luffy and Zoro — and Observation Killing. The latter is far rarer, as it was only seen being used by Shanks in the movie Red and Volume 4000000000, where he was able to negate an opponent’s ability to see into the future.