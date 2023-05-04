Kanye West is back pushing YE2024 but without white nationalist provocateur Nick Fuentes

In case you thought the recent radio silence from Kanye West aka Ye was a sign of better times to come, think again. The formerly disgraced rapper and self-purported Hitler lover is making good use of his time outside the direct spotlight by getting his presidential ducks in a row, starting with firing his white supremacist bestie, Nick Fuentes from his campaign team.

Yes, West still has his frighteningly wide eyes on the presidential prize in case you were wondering, making thoroughly good on his political promise last year to run for U.S. President in 2024. Except now, according to TMZ, West will be doing that sans Fuentes, which is about the only good news you’ll find within all this bad.

In addition to firing Fuentes, West has reportedly brought on board his former collaborator and British right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. According to email screenshots obtained by TMZ, Yiannopoulos made quick use of his position as YE2024’s new Director of Political Operations by firing off termination notices to both Fuentes and Ali Alexander.

Alexander, you will recall, is also a far-right social media personality and the founder of Stop the Steal, the political campaign that promoted the 2020 election fraud conspiracy theory between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Following West’s explosive interview with Alex Jones last year (you know the one), West reportedly fired Yiannopoulos from his campaign team. It’s unclear where along the way his allegiances changed, but now Yiannopoulos is in and Fuentes and Alexander are out.

Exactly what is to come of West’s presidential efforts currently remains in limbo. However, if he truly intends to make good on his promise (and let’s hope he doesn’t), all his efforts are likely on raising money for the campaign trail, which kicks off in Jan. 2024.

Exactly how far West makes it in the presidential race is also up in the air. His downward spiral last year — which kicked off with his “White Lives Matter” hoodie, segwayed into antisemitic rants, and concluded with his undying love of Hitler — saw him dropped from virtually every label associated with him and formally denounced among the court of public opinion.

And yet, if you ask him, West would say all his antisemitic rants and praise for Hitler helped his presidential campaign, not hurt it. (Sure, that’s one way to look on the bright side). Because he was late to the punch in 2020, West was only qualified for ballot access in 12 states as a write-in. If he gets the ball rolling quicker this time (again, let’s hope he doesn’t), we just might see him formally on the ballot alongside Afroman.

What a time to be alive.