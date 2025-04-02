Kourtney Kardashian’s son takes to social media to respond to rumors that Justin Bieber is his real father

The Kardashian Klan are no stranger to rumors, but the one Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, recently responded to on social media might just take the cake.

The youngest son of Kardashian took to Instagram this week to address speculation that Justin Bieber is his real father. Yep, that’s the world we’re living in, folks, and I’m relishing every second! Disick mentioned the long-running rumor while appearing on an Instagram Live alongside Scooter Jackson, who is the boyfriend of Reign’s stepsister, Alabama Barker. At this point, there’s enough folks circulating the Kardashian orbit to, I don’t know, launch a reality TV empire, or something? I’m just spitballing here.

reign is literally scott disick copy and pasted 😭 pic.twitter.com/gYRCBBzepQ — nikki (@virgoblunt) April 1, 2025

Anyway, the ten-year-old heir to said empire was captured responding to a fan who questioned whether he was the baby of the “Baby” pop star. “No! He’s not, bro, I swear,” Disick said of Bieber. “Justin Bieber’s not my dad. Scotty, Scotty, Scotty is my dad.” Possessing a grasp of math that not even I could muster, Disick went on to calculate that “Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born,” adding that he doesn’t “think my mom would do that.”

While Disick is certainly on the money, speculation around the young Kardashian’s paternity has run rampant since 2015. Shortly after her split from former long-term boyfriend and Reign’s actual father, Scott Disick, Kardashian was romantically linked to Bieber after they were spotted partying together in Los Angeles. A source claimed at the time that the pair “were nearly inseparable” and “super touchy-feely,” though neither party publicly confirmed whether they were an item.

Regardless, Kardashian would go on to find romance with another, non-Bieber musician, having married Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker in 2022. She shares one child, Rocky (a bit on the nose, given the genre of his father’s band) with Barker, and three others with Disick, namely Mason, Reign and Penelope. Interestingly, Bieber’s involvement with Kardashian isn’t the only time the reality TV family has been subject to paternity rumors.

Fans have claimed for decades that Khloé Kardashian is not the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, but of Kris and OJ Simpson, whom Robert defended during the athlete’s infamous murder trial. So rampant was the rumor that Khloé was forced to take a DNA test in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up The Kardashians, but objected to the whole mission before the results were revealed. For his part, Simpson said during a podcast in 2022 that the rumor of Khloé being his daughter is “not even anywhere close to being true.”

Yall remember when Kris Jenner made the whole family take dna 🧬 Tests to prove Khloe Kardashian was NOT OJ Simpson daughter 😭 Caitlin Jenner was over it & Khloe was PISSED! 😭 pic.twitter.com/PE4udWZNAu — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) April 11, 2024

Reign isn’t the only Kardashian offspring to have made headlines in recent weeks. Last month, Kourtney Kardashian issued a statement denying a viral rumor — which was circulated by Perez Hilton — that her eldest son, 15-year-old Mason, had secretly fathered a child. “It feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “They are not. Mason does not have a child.” Sheesh, what is it with this family and bizarre paternal rumors?

