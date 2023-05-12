The 10 best David Dawson movies and TV shows

David Dawson might not be a name that many recognize, but once you see the English actor’s face, you’re sure to do the Leo DiCaprio pointing at the screen meme. Dawson has shown incredible range throughout his career, which has mostly been based in the U.K., but has seen him star in some breakout hits that made it stateside, most notably the infamous crime drama Peaky Blinders. Although his performances in the BBC2/Netflix historical fiction drama The Last Kingdom have also earned him plenty of worldwide fans.

If you’ve seen one of his bigger shows or films and want to know what else he’s been in, then read ahead for our guide to the best David Dawson movies and TV shows!

10. The Secret Agent

This espionage thriller miniseries, based on a Joseph Conrad novel of the same name, sees Dawson playing Vladimir, the First Secretary of the Russian Embassy – although thankfully they didn’t make him do any terrible accent work. This was the fourth time the BBC had adapted Conrad’s book, and although this version received mixed reviews, that was mostly because of the convoluted nature of the plot and the fact that the book doesn’t lend itself too well to an on-screen adaptation (yet the BBC keep trying). Dawson and his fellow cast members did an excellent job of translating the mixed emotions and fear the characters feel, and he managed to bring the right amount of menace and nuance to his role.

9. All the Old Knives

Another spy thriller based on a book of the same name, this 2022 Prime Video film about a CIA investigation into an old case makes for riveting viewing thanks to a slew of great performances from a stellar cast, which includes Dawson, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Chris Pine. While it can be a bit dialogue-heavy at times, and the love story element of the plot feels a bit shoehorned in (despite what the actors say), the chemistry between the actors turns it from an average mystery into something altogether more intriguing. Dawson plays a small but captivating role as Owen, and his screen time is among the highlights of a film that’s worth a watch on a rainy afternoon.

8. The Road to Coronation Street

With more than sixty years of airtime (equating to over 10,000 episodes), Coronation Street is one of the longest-running soaps of all time, and an intrinsic part of British culture – yet this ultra-popular soap opera almost didn’t get made. The Road to Coronation Street is the surprisingly gripping story of how the show managed to air, and stars Dawson as Tony Warren, the writer, and creator of the series.

The actor brings a lot of heart and believability to the role and manages to make Warren’s passion for showing the lives of everyday northerners shine through. The television film was produced in 2010 for the fiftieth anniversary of the soap’s first episode but has been shown repeatedly on British television ever since, and part of that success is down to Dawson’s charm in the leading role – although the iconic soap’s pulling power certainly helps.

7. Secret Diary of a Call Girl

This titillating comedy is based on the writings of Belle de Jour, a research scientist and call girl who wrote under that pen name until her real identity was revealed in 2009. Starring Billie Piper as Hannah, a woman secretly living life as a call girl, the show was notorious for its frank views on sex work, as well as its interesting narrative techniques, including having Hannah break the fourth wall.

Dawson appeared in the third season of the show, playing a rebellious young aristocrat who falls in love with one of Hannah’s colleagues named Bambi after hiring her as an escort. Although the character could be irritating, Dawson manages to make him a likable presence, and viewers will almost certainly end up hoping for a happy ending for him.

6. Luther

Idris Elba stars as the morally ambiguous DCI John Luther in this infamous psychological crime thriller series. The show has been a critical and commercial success, and alongside The Wire raised Elba’s profile into the stratosphere. Dawson is only in one season (the second) but he’s absolutely incredible as Toby, a creepy pornography producer who convinces Luther to let him carry on his seedy productions in exchange for information about bigger crimes. Whereas Dawson mostly played upper-crust parts until this point, in this role he really showed an excellent range, and when he’s on-screen it’s almost impossible to take your eyes off him – an impressive feat considering he’s sharing that space with the always-magnetic Elba.

5. Banished

This seven-part series is about the lives of various people in the first penal colony founded by the British in Australia and follows both the convicts sent by the British and their Royal Navy marine guards. With plenty of dark elements, it’s both a captivating and occasionally horrifying watch, delving into topics like prison hierarchies and extensive sexual assault (there are multiple men for every woman in the colony).

Dawson plays a fictionalized version of Captain David Collins, who was in charge of the colony, which was in what would become the city of Sydney. He has a lot of screen time and all of it is brilliant, with the actor managing to make us feel empathy for the British Marine officer, even as he abuses his power to a horrifying extent.

4. Year of the Rabbit

Another crime series, but this time with a much lighter touch, Year of the Rabbit is a brilliant sitcom that follows a group of Victorian detectives, led by DI Rabbit (Matt Berry) as they investigate a number of crimes and get to grips with the weird and wonderful characters of Victorian London. At the moment the series is only one-season long, the second having been postponed by the pandemic, but it’s a brilliant six episodes of television that will certainly bring the laughs. Dawson doesn’t have a huge role but is absolutely unforgettable as Joseph Merrick, or the Elephant Man, and brings an air of sensitivity to the part while also maintaining the laughs.

3. Ripper Street

This is another historical mystery show, but one that’s definitely not of the humorous variety like Year of the Rabbit. Following a team of police in Whitechapel, East London, right in the aftermath of the Jack the Ripper killings, there’s plenty of tension and intrigue to get viewers hooked, as well as the right amount of gore. Dawson plays a newspaperman who’s always sniffing about crimes, trying to get a story, and his portrayal of the smarmy, pushy character hits all the right (but annoying) notes.

2. Peaky Blinders

Dawson only appeared in the first season of this iconic British crime drama set in the Midlands in the aftermath of the Great War, but boy was he captivating – especially considering he was playing an accountant in a show about charismatic, hardened criminals. The series follows a gang of the same name, is loosely based on real-life events, and has been praised for, well, pretty much everything about it – the cinematography, the script, and (of course) its standout performances from an iconic ensemble cast. Yet, Dawson manages to make his scenes in it his own, and it’s just a shame his character arc was only one season.

1. The Last Kingdom

A royal performance from Dawson as King Alfred is the reason why this show tops the list. The Last Kingdom is a historical fiction drama set in the 9th and 10th centuries and follows the trials and tribulations of Britain as Vikings and Anglo-Saxons battle for power. With plenty of political intrigue, beautiful visuals, and the sort of fight scenes you’d associate with a big-budget Hollywood movie, it’s a bit of an underrated hit compared to similar shows – although it has been getting its flowers on Netflix. Dawson is electric in the first three seasons before his character dies, unleashing a wave of political instability that culminates in the crowning of King Edward. A must-watch for lovers of Dawson, and historical dramas.