Who hosts ‘FBoy Island’ season 3?

The world of reality TV is absolutely overflowing, so its safe to say there’s something for everyone out there.

Even self-described f**k boys. They’ve found their home on Fboy Island, an oddball reality series that sees a group of three women try to differentiate between a slew of men. Some of them fittingly fall into the “fboy” category — womanizers who are entirely willing to crush women so long as they sleep with them first — and others are genuinely nice guys.

The formula is clearly successful, considering the show’s revival over on the CW. It only made it two seasons on its original streamer — HBO Max — before it was canceled, and fans thought the fun was over for good. The CW saved the show from its early demise, however, and its third season is already popular among viewers. Part of that popularity is thanks to the inherently watchable formula, and the rest can be credited to the hilarious host who keeps things interesting across each of Fboy Island‘s episodes.

Fboy Island‘s host

The same host who elevated season 1 and 2 of Fboy Island is, thankfully, making a return for season 3. Comedian Nikki Glaser has been a staple of the series from the start, and she managed to survive the move over to the CW. She returned with the show’s season 3 debut, and fans are ardently hoping that she never separates from the series. Its winning formula relies heavily on her flawless comedic presence, and it simply wouldn’t be the same without her.

Glaser is a familiar face among comedy fans, along with those who frequent podcasts. She’s been part of several, over the years, on top of her work in stand-up and various talk shows, comedic series, and even dance competitions. Well, one dance competition, but we’re not turning our noses up at a stint on Dancing with the Stars, even if it was short.

Glaser’s talk shows are one of her biggest selling points, so look to her laundry list of previous accomplishments if you need advice on sex, femininity, or much of anything else. She’s also been in a slew of comedy programs, roasts — Rob Lowe’s is a particular treat — and films, but hosting duties and cameos have largely dominated her schedule of late. On top of Fboy Island, she’s appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, The Masked Singer, and That’s My Jam in the last few years alone — so if you like her stylings in Fboy Island, you’ll find plenty more Glaser to enjoy across her other pursuits.