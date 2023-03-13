How Verizon customers can get a free year of Netflix Premium

Millions of Verizon customers are experiencing the benefits of choosing the company as a cellular service provider after they announced their collaboration with various streaming services, including Netflix.

According to The Verge, beginning on March 12, Verizon consumers will get one free year of Netflix Premium for a limited time if they sign up for the company’s platform, Plus Play. For context, Plus Play, which was launched last year, is an online platform that helps customers manage their gaming and streaming subscriptions.

In addition to the previous rule, the publication also states that those who have previously signed up for the online platform will not be eligible for this deal.

What features are included in Netflix Premium?

In Netflix Premium, which usually costs about $19.99 without tax, individuals have the chance to experience their favorite shows or films in Ultra HD. Other features include the ability to watch ad-free content on four different electronic devices at the same time.

Those eligible for the Plus Play deal will save about $240 a year after signing up for the online platform.

Verizon’s other partnerships through Plus Play

The other partnerships included with Verizon’s Plus Play Netflix deal are AMC Plus, Starz, Paramount Plus, Calm, MasterClass, Calm, and the Peloton app.

Although Verizon has unveiled its partnerships with other companies such as Hallmark TV, UP Faith & Family, FlixLatino, and Qello Concerts by Stingray, to name a few, it is still being determined if they would be included in the recent offer. In addition to Netflix Premium, Verizon Plus Play customers are also eligible to receive deals on Blue Apron, a meal delivery service.

At this time, it is unclear how long Verizon’s Plus Play deals will last.