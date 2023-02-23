10 best National Margarita Day deals

Margarita enthusiasts worldwide have a day to indulge in the tasty cocktail and not feel guilty about it, thanks to Todd McCalla.

National Margarita Day, an unofficial holiday that occurs every Feb. 22, was created by the former real estate agent over a decade ago to showcase his love for the alcoholic beverage. In a past interview with the online magazine Mic, McCalla disclosed that he impulsively created the website on that day, which includes a variety of margarita recipes, because of his frustrations with the “low-quality mixes” he was receiving. A classic margarita mix can vary, but the common ingredients include lime juice, tequila, and orange liqueur.

Since then, everyone, including restaurants, has been participating in the festivities. This article will provide the ten places to receive the best discounts in honor of the special day and how long the deals will last.

Bahama Breeze

Customers can satisfy their margarita cravings at their local Bahama Breeze. In honor of National Margarita Day, the restaurant is serving classic margaritas for $2.22 the whole day. Be sure to check out Bahama Breeze’s website for your closest location.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

For National Margarita Day, Cheddars Scratch Kitchen is commemorating the occasion by offering customers a variety of drink options, either frozen or iced, for a reasonable price.

On the restaurant’s site, individuals can choose from a Texas margarita valued at $5.99, a Grande Top Shelf Margarita for $8.49, and for those looking to spend a little bit more just because Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen even offers El Patron Margarita, which is priced at $9.99. For more information regarding the restaurant’s locations, click here.

Chili’s

Chili’s is bringing in National Margarita Day big. The restaurant is giving customers the option of purchasing their premium margaritas in a souvenir cup, including Grand Romance, Straw Eddy’ Ritas, and Tequila Trifecta, for only $5. To find yournearest location, check Chilli’s website.

Chuy’s

In the spirit of National Margarita Day, Chuy’s is pulling at the stops for their customers. The restaurant has specials throughout the day on their House Frozen ‘Ritas, House Rock ‘Ritas, and the limited edition Frozen White Peach Sangria. To top it off, Chuy’s even offers individuals a chance to try their newest drink, which was created by Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, the Spicy ‘Rita. The Spicy ‘Rita will only be available to purchase from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Check Chuy’s website for your closet location.

Hooters

Hooters, known for its food among other things, is also participating in the National Margarita Day festivities by providing specials to their iconic drinks for one day only. The list includes the Legendary Pitcher, Patron Shots, Legendary Rita, and Bosscal Mezcal Shot—the prices of each alcoholic beverage range from $5 to $12.50. To find your nearest Hooters location, click here.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Florida locals get a chance to receive a two-for-one deal on National Margarita Day. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is serving their customers $5 frozen margaritas all day, and three individuals who signed up for a Lime Fresh Mexican Grill sweepstakes by Feb. 22 will win free frozen alcoholic beverages for an entire year.

Los Chingones

As for Los Chingones, the restaurant is giving Denver locals plenty to celebrate about by turning the one-day event into a week extravaganza and serving $5 house and frozen margaritas.

The special will end on Feb. 27.

Miller’s Ale House



Miller’s Ale House appeared to take note from Bahama Breeze’s book and is offering its customers $2.22 for House Margaritas in honor of National Margarita Day.

According to the site, the restaurant also states that an individual can upgrade their drink to Sauza Hornitos Tequila “for only $2.22 more.” Customers should bear in mind that the purchases can only be made at Miller’s Ale House locations and that the specials aren’t valid in the state of Georgia. For the closest Miller’s Ale House locations, click here.

On the Border

On The Border is serving its customers in light of National Margarita Day $5 house margaritas and a markdown price of $.99 on other drinks. This special only applies to dine-in purchases.

Check On the Border’s site for more details on your nearest location.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

According to CNET, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe offers $5 margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day. In addition to the affordable alcoholic beverage, customers can get a “6-ounce frozen hibiscus margarita” for $2 alongside a meal purchase. For your closest Rizzo’s Cajun Cafe location, check out the restaurant’s website.

Honorary Mention

For those individuals not participating in the festivities outside the comfort of their homes, the same CNET article reports that Saucey, an alcohol delivery platform, is allowing new customers to receive $5.99 off their order by simply typing in the code “MARG.”