2 Classic Adam Sandler Movies Reportedly Getting Sequels

If anyone had even the slightest doubts over Adam Sandler‘s continuing popularity, then the latest numbers should put any questions to bed. Netflix subscribers have spent well over two billion hours streaming the actor’s movies, which is the equivalent of well over 228,000 years, a mind-boggling figure that makes it clear just how valuable Happy Madison Productions are to the streaming service.

Even before he took his particular brand of comedy exclusively to Netflix, Sandler was one of very few actors who could unquestionably be labeled as a box office draw. Not a lot of names are capable of opening a movie based on the strength of their personal brand and nothing else in era where the franchise is king, but a combined haul of over $5.5 billion is undeniably impressive, especially when the only sequels of the bunch were Grown Ups 2 and the second and third installments of the Hotel Transylvania series.

The 53 year-old has never been one for returning to the well, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that Sandler is reportedly in the early stages of developing sequels to two of his most popular hits. According to Richtman, follow-ups for Billy Madison and The Waterboy are in the works, although there might be rights issues given that both movies were released before Happy Madison was founded in 1999.

Billy Madison was Sandler’s first big screen leading role and set the template he still follows to this day, while The Waterboy gave birth to one of his most popular characters in Bobby Boucher. Both would be guaranteed to draw in massive numbers, but he’s already got the complete creative freedom to do whatever he wants, and the fact Hubie Halloween is the most-watched original movie on Netflix in 2020 proves people will watch anything with his name attached.