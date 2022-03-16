A new Spider-Man trilogy Blu-Ray collection is coming

Marvel fans can now own all three MCU Spider-Man films thanks to a new trilogy launching on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K this April.

Alongside the physical launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Spider-Man Triple: Home Coming, Far From Home & No Way Home collection will be available giving you the chance to own all three films in one collection.

The product has been listed on Amazon ahead of its release where you can pre-order it now. According to the listing it will launch on April 4, however, the physical launch of the latest Spider-Man adventure isn’t scheduled until April 12 so it isn’t clear if this date will be changed or if those who purchase the trilogy will get theirs first.

If you’re a fan who likes to collect physical movies then this might be the perfect way to add Spider-Man: No Way Home to your collection.

But in case you are looking for another option, Spider-Man: No Way Home has also launched digitally and is available in similar collections online including an ultimate eight film bundle featuring every outing the web-slinger has had on the big screen. This includes all three of the MCU Spider-Man movies, the original Spider-Man trilogy, and both The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Apart from the films, the collection also includes tons of special features including bloopers, the making of commentary, and more. Having this bundle gives you access to not just Spider-Man: No Way Home’s special features, but also provides you bonus content for all of the MCU Spider-Man films.