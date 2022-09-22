Adam Levine’s cringey display of life imitating art makes Behati Prinsloo the new Keira Knightley

For those paying attention to the unsavory news surrounding Adam Levine, it’s understandable if the whole ordeal feels a tad… familiar.

In 2013 Levine made his big-screen debut in Begin Again, a romantic musical comedy starring himself, Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Hailee Steinfeld, and James Corden. In the film, Levine plays a young musician named Dave who finally achieves fame and fortune, and coincidentally ends up cheating on his girlfriend (Knightley), by having an affair with his production assistant.

As the frontman of the wildly successful band Maroon 5, Levine is no stranger to the fame that comes with musical success. However, just this Monday he took the concept of “life imitating art” a little too seriously when allegations of an affair between Levine and Instagram model Sumner Stroh emerged in the press.

Levine has since refuted the notion of an affair, but did admit he “crossed the line.” Several more women have come forward sharing their experiences with flirtatious advances from Levine online. In the process, Levine is being roasted for his cringe-worthy texts and now it’s all but impossible to revisit the memory of his big screen debut in Begin Again from all those years ago. One can’t help but wonder if he, too, is noticing the irony of it all.

For her part, Levine’s wife and mother to his three children, Behati Prinsloo, has not publically spoken out on her husband’s unbecoming behavior. Unlike Knightley’s character in Begin Again, the Victoria’s Secret model and world renowned rockstar remain together. But if more tales of misdeeds emerge from the dungeons of the internet, it’s only a matter of time before Prinsloo takes a page out of Knightley’s book and hits the road.