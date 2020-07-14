Beetlejuice 4K Ultra HD Officially Releasing This September

It already leaked last month, but now it’s official. Beetlejuice is getting the 4K treatment with this new release of the cult classic horror comedy hitting shelves this September. WB Home Entertainment revealed today that the 1988 flick starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis will be arriving on 4K Ultra HD on September 1st. You can preorder either the standard 4K + Blu-Ray + Digital release or, if you want to treat yourself, the Deluxe Edition Gift Set.

Here’s everything the Gift Set comes with. And, if you scroll down, you can get a sneak peek at it in the gallery below:

Beetlejuice film on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital​

4” embroidered glow-in-the-dark patch of Beetlejuice’s gravestone​

Insert of instructions for life after death emergencies with 3 pieces of collectible chalk​

“Betelgeuse” flyer featured in the film​

All items are housed in a special edition gift box made to look like The Handbook for the Recently Deceased!​

32 years since it first hit cinemas and Beetlejuice-mania has never died down. For the past few years, there’s been talk of a sequel, with director Tim Burton circling the project and Keaton and Ryder attached. To date, however, it’s yet to materialize or officially start moving forward.

A stage musical did recently play on Broadway, though, and we’ve heard whispers that the aforementioned sequel is indeed brewing in development. But again, WB has yet to officially announce anything. Perhaps this new Blu-ray release is a warm up though and once it lands, the studio will reveal their plans to continue to franchise.

As always, watch this space for more and be sure to let us know if you’ll be grabbing this new release by dropping a comment down below.