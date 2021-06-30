Don’t Breathe Director Reportedly In Talks To Helm Zorro Reboot

The character hasn’t starred in a major Hollywood production since Antonio Banderas and Martin Campbell delivered their disappointing sequel to the smash hit original back in 2005, but there have been plenty of attempts at rebooting Zorro thrown into development in the years since, although none of them have managed to gain much headway.

There was once a post-apocalyptic spin on the source material that had Gael Garcia Bernal attached to star, while talk once percolated on a live-action adaptation of Quentin Tarantino’s comic book that would have seen the legendary swordsman cross paths with Jamie Foxx’s Django.

Late last year it was reported that Robert Rodriguez and Sofia Vergara were set to produce an episodic version of Zorro for NBC, which would take place in the modern day and position a female descendant of Don Diego de la Vega as the protagonist. We’ve not heard anything since the official announcement, though, but a new rumor is claiming the Evil Dead remake and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is in talks to helm a feature film reboot for Sony.

The filmmaker may be best known for his work in the horror genre, but he’s branched out recently with literary adaptation The Girl in the Spider’s Web and AppleTV+ series Calls, while he also oversaw the extensive reshoots for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s recent box office bomb Chaos Walking, so he’s not all about the blood and gore.

According to the report, Sony’s Zorro will be based on his first appearance in 1919’s The Curse of Capistrano, which would indicate we could be heading down the origin story route, but it’s best not jumping to any conclusions just yet until official details are made available.