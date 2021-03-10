Dwayne Johnson Reportedly In Talks For Deadpool 3 Cameo

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds have been friends for well over a decade, but they appear to have gotten closer than ever over the last couple of years, with their bond growing stronger as they no doubt discussed their status as the two highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Since Reynolds showed up for a surprise cameo in Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, he’s been heavily rumored to play a much more substantial role in the in-development sequel. However, the second installment doesn’t look as though it’ll be happening in the immediate future, thanks to the two A-listers comfortably ranking among the busiest names in the industry.

They did manage to collaborate on Netflix’s mega budget action blockbuster Red Notice, though, which is expected to hit the streaming service later this year, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Reynolds would appear in Hobbs & Shaw long before it was confirmed – that the 44 year-old wants his bald-headed buddy to drop by for a surprise appearance in Deadpool 3 and The Rock is in active talks with Marvel about making it happen.

Of course, Johnson is about to dive headfirst into superhero territory himself when Black Adam finally starts shooting next month, while Reynolds has just wrapped Netflix’s time traveling pic The Adam Project, with festive musical comedy Spirited said to be next on the schedule. Should the fates align, though, it would be great to see The Rock show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially if he follows the precedent set by Brad Pitt and only gets a second or two of screen time.

He could even replace Hugh Jackman as Deadpool‘s latest object of affection if they want to go full meta, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out when cameras hopefully begin rolling next year.