Dwayne Johnson says the ‘Black Adam’ post-credits cameo was ‘a fight I wasn’t gonna lose’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam

The biggest talking point of Black Adam came well after the movie ended, and Dwayne Johnson has made sure everyone knows how hard he fought for it.

Over a decade since the DC Extended Universe began, the franchise has gone through a series of ups and downs but nothing symbolized the uncertainty quite like Henry Cavill and Man of Steel. Despite kicking off the universe and starring across several of the films, it seems as though the Englishman had called it quits. Until now.

Following what has felt like a lengthy break (but is in fact only one year since Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Cavill returned as Superman in the post-credits sequence of Black Adam. Johnson revealed to The Playlist how much he wanted it to happen, so much so that he basically spoiled it after the movie’s premiere.

Oh, that was a fight I wasn’t gonna lose, man. It was about a year-and-a-half, a two-year fight, but we did it.

Cavill’s return is the most significant proof to date of Warner Bros. renewed interest in their DC properties, with reports earlier this week confirming updates for Wonder Woman 3, The Flash 2 (somehow), and several spin-off projects from The Batman universe. Johnson can definitely be thanked for renewing the public’s interest in the franchise, although it’s too early to know if it’ll be a box-office success.

Black Adam does look set for a struggle with critics, with the film sitting on a divided 54 percent approval rating from critics. Despite the mixed reaction, fans are already review bombing the film to protect it from… other people’s opinions. Curious.

Black Adam is out in cinemas on Oct. 21, 2022.