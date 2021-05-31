Gal Gadot Reportedly Refusing To Take Back Controversial Tweet

Gal Gadot has been at the center of a social media storm in recent weeks after the Israeli actress shared a heartfelt plea for peace on both sides of the current conflict in the Middle East. Though her intentions may have been noble, she ended up being criticized for her message, with many believing it was nothing but empty words and a bit misguided.

Her own history with the Israel Defense Forces was brought up as well, and the internet tossed a lot of extreme allegations at her. While the initial furor has admittedly died down since it first emerged, it’s far from over and it seems Warner Bros. is a bit concerned about the controversy swirling around one of their most valuable stars, as according to insider Daniel Richtman, they’ve asked her to take back her tweet. But apparently, the actress is refusing.

“WB told Gal to take her words back but she refused,” says Richtman.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean that she’s going to dropped from her role as Wonder Woman or anything like that, but it does sound like there might be some friction between the actress and the studio. Even if that is the case, though, it’s hardly going to impact Gal’s career. She’s one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment with a whole host of high profile projects lined up, and one controversial tweet isn’t going to change that.

Still, we imagine she’ll probably be having a few more talks with Warner Bros. about the situation and how best to handle it. Then again, these things typically blow over pretty quickly or as soon as the next celebrity comes along and says something that angers the Twitter mob. And it probably won’t be long before that happens.