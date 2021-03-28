Gina Carano Reportedly Developing John Wick-Style Project

As a lifelong athlete who shot to prominence as one of the first female MMA fighters to gain mainstream media attention, it was inevitable that when Gina Carano decided to step out of the cage and onto the silver screen, the action genre would be where she headed to start off.

Carano’s first major venture into film or television was a sixteen-episode stint on American Gladiators as Crush back in 2008, but the first time she dipped her toes into the waters of actual acting came in VOD release Blood and Bone the following year, before she landed her breakout role in Steven Soderbergh’s bruising action thriller Haywire in 2011.

It may have been a box office disappointment, but reviews were solid across the board, with the criticisms of Carano’s dramatic capabilities largely offset by her confidence and assurance when it came to the fight choreography. The overwhelming majority of the 38 year-old’s credits have been in action territory, too, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s where she ends up following her dismissal from The Mandalorian.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would show up in the aforementioned Star Wars series – that Carano is looking to develop a project of her own that draws inspiration from the John Wick franchise, although it’s not clear if this is the same film she’s working on as part of her new partnership with The Daily Wire.

Before torpedoing her mainstream career, you can’t deny that Gina Carano would have been a smart addition to the John Wick series as an adversary to the title hero, and it looks as though she could now be set to take matters into her own hands.