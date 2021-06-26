Henry Cavill Reportedly Getting His Own James Bond-Like Franchise

Since Amazon stepped in to purchase MGM, the next iteration of James Bond could arguably be the most important yet for a series that celebrates its 60th anniversary next year. The producers are adamant that 007 remains exclusively on the big screen, but there’s a lot of question marks and variables surrounding the iconic spy’s next outing once the Daniel Craig era draws to a close, not least the identity of the actor to throw on the tux.

Henry Cavill has long been regarded as one of the front runners, having made it to the final two last time out before ultimately being deemed to young to headline Casino Royale before Craig was cast, and he’s hardly been shy in admitting that he’d love the opportunity were it to come his way.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that instead of landing James Bond, the actor will instead get his own espionage property, but there’s no other details other than a vague tease that news is coming soon. It was only a few weeks ago that the tipster intimated The Witcher star was actively seeking a spy thriller as an erstwhile trial run and audition for the big job, so perhaps the two tales are connected.

Then again, over the last few months we’ve heard Richtman link Henry Cavill to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s and Disney’s live-action Hercules, the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises, a cameo in The Flash, sequels to The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Netflix’s 6 Underground, a miscellaneous superhero for the streaming service, an alternate version of Batman from a different DCEU reality, multiple video game adaptations and much, much more. None of the above has come to fruition as of yet, so take the latest slice of speculation with a fair pinch of salt until official details arrive.