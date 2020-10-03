Jamie Foxx’s Electro Will Reportedly Be From Another Earth

All it took was one casting announcement to turn everything we thought we knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 on its head. Up until the other day, most people were convinced that the plot would follow Peter Parker as a fugitive on the run after having his secret identity exposed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ returning J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Far From Home.

Fans couldn’t look past the idea of Kraven the Hunter as the villain, either, and certainly nobody in their right mind would have predicted that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Electro in the upcoming superhero blockbuster. But that’s exactly what’s now set to happen.

Jamie Foxx Teases New Look For Spider-Man 3, But He's Reportedly Playing Same Version 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This instantly generated a thousand questions and no concrete answers other than the news that Max Dillon won’t be turning blue this time. Of course, some think this means that Foxx could be playing an all-new version of the character, but that’s both very confusing and ultimately pointless, especially when the introduction of the multiverse is set to be the driving force behind the majority of the MCU’s Phase Four output.

The rumor mill is already in overdrive in regards to what may be coming down the pipeline, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was made official – that while Electro won’t be blue like he was the last time we saw him, he’ll still hail from an alternate universe that exists outside of the MCU’s main timeline and be the same one from TASM 2. Quite how he factor’s into the overarching story is anyone’s guess, but the possibilities are now limitless in regards to where Spider-Man 3 could potentially be headed and what the long term implications might be.