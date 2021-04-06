Joss Whedon Reportedly Threatened Gal Gadot’s Career During Justice League Reshoots

Things are not looking good for Joss Whedon’s career prospects after countless former collaborators have come forward in the wake of Ray Fisher’s Justice League allegations with their own experiences of the bullying culture that the filmmaker cultivated on his sets dating back over two decades to his time as the creator and showrunner of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Whedon has never publicly commented on any of the accusations, and the only statement of any kind he’s made came last year when he stepped down from HBO’s upcoming Victorian-era fantasy series The Nevers, which premieres this coming Sunday. Fisher’s initial claims led to an investigation by Warner Bros., though, and the Cyborg actor has since made a number of additional statements regarding The Avengers director’s conduct during the DCEU blockbuster’s extensive reshoots.

A new report now claims that there were tensions between Whedon and Gal Gadot, with the actress said to be unhappy with Wonder Woman’s creative direction after Zack Snyder departed the project. Not only that, but the studio’s hand-picked replacement allegedly threatened her career if she didn’t go along with his ideas, and then bragged about it afterwards by saying he was deliberately giving her dialogue that he knew she wouldn’t appreciate.

The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm Gadot’s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. A witness on the production who later spoke to investigators says that after one clash, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

While it hasn’t been officially corroborated, it does chime with what the various Buffy alumni have had to say regarding their experiences working with Whedon, who presumably thought he would get away with it because Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman hadn’t yet been released so Gadot was nowhere near the A-list star she is today, one who regularly commands paychecks of $20 million and above. In any case, this is yet another unsavory association for the tainted theatrical edition of Justice League, but at least fans now have the Snyder Cut to cherish as the definitive take on the troubled production.