Tiffany Haddish Updates Us On Kevin Hart’s Status After Car Crash

Good news, Kevin Hart fans: it sounds like the comedian is progressing very well in recovery. Following a scary car accident last month, many of us have been worried about the health of the 40-year-old funnyman. According to his close friend and former co-star Tiffany Haddish though, it sounds like his rehabilitation is moving along splendidly.

In her own words:

“He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day. He’s doing good.”

That’s certainly a relief to hear. The actor was lucky to walk away with his life after a car crash last month that left him with severe spinal fractures. Hart underwent emergency back surgery and is now working on getting back into the swing of things. He’s currently in the midst of extensive physical therapy, but is expected to make a full recovery. He’s already walking and talking again, which is a really great sign.

He likely still has a ways to go before he can get in front of the camera again, but this news from Haddish should be enough to bring a smile to his fans’ faces. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who left his honeymoon early to help his friend out, has since been able to joke around about what happened – which definitely implies that the worst of it is over.

Unfortunately, there are several other factors that Hart now has to deal with in the aftermath of the incident. For one, his future projects are all in limbo as he continues to heal. More importantly, though, the comedian may now find himself embroiled in a lawsuit stemming from his vehicle’s lack of safety equipment. At the moment, he obviously just needs to focus on getting better, but these looming issues could be a problem for Kevin Hart down the road.