Kevin Hart Returns To Instagram With Emotional Video About Car Crash

Many fans and friends of Kevin Hart feared for his life following the scary car accident he was involved in last month. The funnyman was able to walk away in one piece, though not without severe spinal fractures that required him to undergo emergency back surgery.

Thankfully, he’s expected to make a full recovery following extensive physical therapy and is already able to walk and talk again. We’ve been getting updates from the comedian’s friends over the past few weeks, but now we’re finally able to hear from Hart himself.

The 40-year-old actor returned to Instagram for the first time since the crash this week to share an emotional post regarding his experience. A compilation of clips surrounding the incident and subsequent recovery make up the video while the performer reflects on the events via voiceover.

You can check it out for yourself down below:

This is definitely a positive development in what’s been a really terrifying ordeal thus far. Hart’s already beginning to get back to work, too, as he’s recently joined his fellow cast members for the marketing campaign for the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. That’s quite the turnaround, considering that many of his future projects appeared to be in limbo in the aftermath of the incident. There still hasn’t been an update on a lot of these planned ventures, but it seems likely that Hart will be back in front of the camera in no time.

The worst of this situation might not be over, though, as it looks like the comedian might soon find himself embroiled in some legal drama stemming from his role in the accident. While he wasn’t the one behind the wheel of his vehicle during the crash, the lack of safety equipment in the car he owned could spell trouble for him in the courtroom.

For now, though, we’re just happy to hear that Kevin Hart is feeling better.