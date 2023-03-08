Latest DC News: Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ sequel has a shooting date, and why does everyone think James Gunn hates Henry Cavill?

DC‘s flagship non-DCU title finally has a shooting date for its sequel. Also, to absolutely no one’s surprise, the Snyderverse fans are intent on making everyone else’s life miserable until the thing that won’t happen finally happens. Speaking of which, who told them that James Gunn hates Henry Cavill? Because he doesn’t.

Image via Warner Bros.

It looks like Matt Reeves’ sequel to 2022’s The Batman is getting down to brass tacks. Although the Oct. 3 release date has been known for a while now, executive producer Michael Uslan has made a firm commitment to a shooting schedule for The Batman — Part II.

According to Uslan’s Instagram, filming will commence later this year on Nov. 23. The sequel is set to tie in with the franchise’s TV spinoff, The Penguin, which will wrap up its own filming by the middle of the year. Fans are still waiting for casting details to firm up, especially in regards to who will be playing the sequel’s bad guy, whether it be Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Barry Keoghan’s Joker, or some other yet unannounced member of the caped crusader’s vast rogue gallery.

Fasten your Spam filters, the Snyderbros are at it again

Image via Warner Bros.

Like the last guest at a party that can’t seem to get the hint that it’s time to call a Lyft and, at long last, call it a night, the fans of the DCEU aka the Snyderverse aren’t ready to call it quits. They are prepared to make another run at the internet to demand, yet again, that James Gunn sells the soon-to-be-defunct shared universe to Netflix (which probably wouldn’t have enough money for it even if it were just one easy property to sell).

DC Studios CEO James Gunn has made it plain in all the ways one reasonable person can make it understood that there is simply no chance of the studio leasing out the rights to any of its IP. It’s even less likely Warner Bros. Discovery would sell the rights to the Justice League, which is made up of some of the most successful comic book characters of all time even if you don’t include Superman and Batman. Nevertheless, DCEU diehards plan to make the impending two-year anniversary of HBO Max’s four-hour Justice League on March 18 another occasion to make the SellSnyderVerse hashtag trend on social media.

Gunn has made it pretty clear that even if he did want to make such a thing happen, the logistics simply aren’t there to sustain such a “sale.” But that doesn’t seem likely to sway the Snyderverse “superfans.”

Why does everybody think James Gunn hates Henry Cavill?

Image via Warner Bros.

Ever since Gunn took the reins as co-CEO of DC Studios in November, there has been speculation that he has disdain and even hatred for the actors who played roles in the former DCEU, the shared universe mostly created by Zack Snyder that preceded Gunn and co-CEO Safran’s upcoming reboot, dubbed the DCU. In particular, fans of the former franchise have voiced their suspicions that Gunn actually hates Henry Cavill.

According to Gunn, nothing can be farther from the truth. While Cavill may be out as Superman in favor of a younger version of the character that will be debuted in Superman: Legacy, Gunn himself hasn’t discounted the idea of bringing Cavill back to DC in some other capacity. Unfortunately, a certain segment of the internet refuses to be convinced.

Gunn apparently had enough on Monday, responding to a fan who believed that Gunn’s debunking of a rumor that Cavill was set to play Frankenstein’s monster in the upcoming Creature Commandos was just coming off as more Cavill hatred. Gunn responded that the person framing his response in that way did more to generate the rumor than did Gunn’s responses. Perhaps it’s time for the famed writer/director to just cast Cavill as the next Batman and see how the diehards can twist that into him hating the former Superman.