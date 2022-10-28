Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.

James Gunn might inspire Henry Cavill to straddle both DC and Marvel

DC fans might be rejoicing that he’s officially back as Superman, but Marvel lovers who are also partial to a bit of Henry Cavill are lamenting the loss of what could’ve been a great coup for the MCU. But lament no longer as the Man of Steel star has admitted that he’s still not ruling out working for the House of Ideas. Sure, his schedule is now more full than ever, but when asked about the possibility, Cavill cheekily commented: “If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too.”

Is Doctor Doom in the Black Panther 2 post-credits scene? Here’s what the cast says

Not content with getting Namor out of the film, the Marvel faithful are similarly hoping that Black Panther 2 finds room for Doctor Doom. Specifically, rumors state that he could pop up in the post-credits scene. So is there any truth in this? Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the Wakanda Forever cast about this during a recent appearance on his talk show, and while they played coy about the concept, Danai Gurira did have a hilarious reaction to the question. Not long until we get to find out for sure…

Forget Matt Murdock, the actual devil is finally all but confirmed to make his MCU debut

It’s the longest-running gag of Phase Four — from WandaVision to She-Hulk, fans have been convinced every step of the way that Mephisto was due to appear. But, you know what, all that praying (to Satan) might’ve paid off as it looks like the Lord of Hell is finally about to debut, in a surprising place. Reliable word has it that Mephisto will feature in Ironheart, backing up previous reports that none other than Sacha Baron Cohen has been (not so) secretly cast in the role. Hell yeah!

Kevin Feige sets hearts racing by promising the X-Men are “getting close”

Proving that life imitates art, Kevin Feige has been grilled on the exact same question his A.I. alter ego K.E.V.I.N. was asked by Jen Walters in the She-Hulk finale: when are the X-Men getting here? While attending the Black Panther 2 premiere, the Marvel prez dropped the tantalizing hint that the mutants are “getting close” at this point, what with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. We still don’t have a reboot movie on the books, but we’ll take what we can get.

