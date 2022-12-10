Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige is accused of being the real mastermind of the DCU’s downfall as the most murderous Avenger is identified

At this (latest) time of great crisis for the DCU, you can bet the fans have found a way to turn this into another battle in the never-ending Marvel vs. DC war. In this case, some conspiracy theorists are starting to wonder if Kevin Feige might somehow be behind the implosion of his great rival in the comic book world. Elsewhere, while DC fans are baying for blood, Marvel lovers are asking who is the most murderous Avenger of them all. The results may, or may not, shock you…

Who’s the Avenger with the most blood on their hands? The answer is in

Image via Marvel Studios

While DC heroes like Superman and Batman have strict no-kill policies (well, most of the time), the Avengers of the MCU are generally a-OK with taking a life in service of saving the world. That’s led fans to ponder the question of which of Earth’s Mightiest Protectors actually has the highest body count. After some discussion, the obvious winner was found — it has be Thor, the 1,500-year-old literal god who has boasted that his kill count far exceeds 3000. Yes, Tony Stark loves you 3000, but Thor kills 3000.

The internet is convinced James Gunn was sent to destroy the DCU from the inside

Images via Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Warner Bros.

To quote another franchise for a moment, James Gunn was supposed to be the chosen one for the DCU, but that fandom is currently in riot mode right now after all those shocking updates about the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s plans for the universe. Everything’s going so pear-shaped that Marvel loyalists are now convinced he’s a secret spy placed in his position by Kevin Feige to destroy the Distinguished Competition once and for all. I mean, it’s a nuts theory, but to be honest, it would be an admirable master plan from the Marvel prez.

Fans think they’ve identified the new Tony and Steve of the next Avengers team

Image via Marvel Studios

With Avengers 5 and 6 still some years away, the arguments linger on over who will be the next leaders of the team in the wake of Iron Man and Captain America’s exits. A slightly different spin on the same debate has now reared its head, with folks wondering if Peter Parker and Sam Wilson might emerge as our new Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, which makes sense given that both were mentored by those aforementioned Avengers. Could Peter and Sam strike up the same kind of fan-favorite bond, though?

It turns out all of Phase Four was accurately predicted before it had even begun

Image via Marvel

Phase Four is now officially in our rearview mirror, so what a perfect time to discover that its story arc was accurately predicted when it was still in its infancy. A resurfaced Reddit comment from back before WandaVision had even finished correctly guesses all the major facets of Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, sketching out the shape of this first chapter in the Multiverse Saga before we even knew that it was called that. All right, hands up, who’s stolen Strange’s Time Stone?

The Marvel machine never shuts down so be back here tomorrow, cape-loving clairvoyants, for more.