Latest Marvel News: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks the weirdest MCU record as fans unthinkably praise the franchise’s biggest failure

Look out, here comes your daily Marvel news roundup! Hopefully you read that to the tune of the ’60s Spider-Man theme, because it’s been something of a Spidey-skewing day today as webheads have realized that No Way Home earned itself another very peculiar record that none of us noticed before. Meanwhile, on the eve of the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’re being told to expect the unexpected.

Spider-Man: No Way These Guys Are Actually American

Image via Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

We all know that last year’s Spider-verse-exploding threequel broke all the box office records, but accent-savvy experts have just realized that No Way Home also earned itself a different, extremely unique, accolade. Redditors have deduced that the movie features the most Brits pretending to be Americans in any single MCU project. Think about it, there’s Benedict Cumberbatch (Strange), Tom Holland (Peter 1), Andrew Garfield (Peter 3), Alfred Molina (Ock), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and even Tom Hardy (Venom). Petition to get the Academy to create an Oscar for that.

The Defender becomes the defended as fans praise Iron Fist

Image via Marvel Television

There are certain universal constants when it comes to Marvel fans and “everyone hates Iron Fist” is one of them. And yet some people have decided to throw this perfectly good over-generalization out the window by championing that oft-maligned member of the Defenders, the immortal Iron Fist himself, Danny Rand. With Cox back as Matt Murdock, it seems certain folks are ready to let bygones by bygones and want Finn Jones to be invited back into the fray to give it another crack. It’s an admirable sentiment, but we’re guessing these forgiving fans haven’t actually revisited Iron Fist in a while.

She-Hulk is coming to smash your expectations

Image via Disney Plus

Can you believe that we’re already in the home-stretch of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? We can’t either, but with episode six dropping this Thursday, there are only four more to go, and showrunner Jessica Gao couldn’t be more excited to see how fans react. The Rick and Morty vet has promised that what’s to come is “so fun and different, and ideally not what you expect.” Well, we kind of know to expect Matt Murdock to show up tomorrow, but other than that, color us intrigued (which, in this case, is green).

The anti-Strange movement continues as wild theory claims he got Iron Man killed

Image via Marvel Studios

What’s with all the Doctor Strange hate this week? First, folks labelled him the most arrogant Marvel hero and then one vindictive viewer argued that the MCU’s portrayal isn’t fit to bear the character’s name. Now one elaborate theory shared on Reddit claims that Strange didn’t foresee just the one solitary timeline where Thanos won, he actually set events into motion himself so that Iron Man would die, believing his sacrifice was worth it, as per his logic with America Chavez in Multiverse of Madness.

Check back in tomorrow for another Marvel news roundup, which — at this rate — will probably include fans blaming Strange for holding back the Fantastic Four cast.