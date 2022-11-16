Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star was not happy when they found out their character’s fate

via Marvel Studios

Director Ryan Coogler really decided to drag Shuri through the ringer in Wakanda Forever as not only did she have to deal with her brother’s death but her mother Queen Ramonda was also killed by Namor half-way through. Naturally, Angela Bassett was not best pleased when she discovered her character was being written out, with the 64-year-old actress revealing she told Coogler he’d “rue the day” he decided to murder Ramonda. On the plus side, he may have helped her land an Oscar nom.

The Defenders veteran wants the same thing we all do when it comes to a Charlie Cox team-up

via Marvel Television

Charlie Cox has already given Jessica Henwick a shout-out as another Defenders star he’d like to see join him in the MCU, and now the Iron Fist actress — who made that mediocre Marvel offering worth watching thanks to her winning turn as Colleen Wing — has made the fandom’s day by admitting that she would love to come back. In fact, her coy response when asked is leaving us wondering if she’s already got something in the pipeline. Dare we expect Colleen in Echo or Daredevil: Born Again?

Dominique Thorne previews where Riri Williams goes next in Ironheart

Image via Marvel Studios

Following her debut in Black Panther 2, expect big things from Riri Williams in the MCU. Starting, of course, with her own Disney Plus series. Obviously, she can’t say too much at this stage, but the franchise’s newest breakout Dominique Thorne has promised that Ironheart will see Riri embrace her own “genius” and “brilliance” now that she has realized just how far her technological wizardry can take her. Like Wakanda, for example. We can’t wait for Ironheart to get here in fall 2023.

Madame Web definitely has every other Marvel movie beat in a, er, unique way

via Marvel Entertainment

Over in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, hopes are high that the multiversal leanings of Madame Web will make it the best of the studio’s MCU-adjacent movies. Well, thanks to the latest set photos, we can now say the Dakota Johnson vehicle will certainly beat every other Marvel flick in one highly specific way… Check out our latest look at Adam Scott on location and I think you’ll agree that he’s sporting the worst facial hair we’ve ever seen in a superhero production. So, er, congrats, Sony?

