New DCU bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran finally announced their plans for the cinematic universe’s hard reboot during a press conference today, and “overwhelmed” is certainly one word to describe the state of the fandom at the moment.

Meanwhile, MCU fans suggest one way the writers could bring back Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4, and The Last of Us experiences its first bout of review-bombing thanks to the latest episode. Check out all of these beats down below.

Here’s a list of every announcement pertaining to DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters

James Gunn has confirmed that the future of DCU will look a lot similar to the MCU, with its first phase being dubbed “Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters.” Besides the movies already in the wings, which fortunately includes Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II, here’s a list of every film and show announcement made today during the Warner Bros. press conference:

Now that Tobey Maguire has expressed interest in Spider-Man 4, fans are taking the story pitching process into their own hands

It’s almost been two decades, but fans still haven’t given up on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4. Now that Tobey Maguire’s web-head is officially a part of the MCU, they want Kevin Feige and co. to stop beating around the bush and bring back the OG Spider-Man for a solo outing. In fact, if you were to ask them, they already have the perfect story pitch for the character’s return, and it basically involves a midlife crisis.

Rather unsurprisingly, the latest Last of Us episode is getting review-bombed on certain aggregators

The third episode of The Last of Us emotionally scarred the audience by spinning the perfect post-apocalyptic love story into existence, but it seems that a lot of people don’t appreciate the show for its bold portrayal of gay romance. At the moment, “Long, Long Time” has a score of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb based on some 77K scores. Not too shabby at all, but still a little underwhelming for what’s supposed to be the best hour of television in recent memory.

Well, it seems that around 21 percent of those scores involve a 1-star review, which, putting two and two together from a range of social media reactions, pinpoints exactly what seems to be the issue here. We’d say we’re disappointed, but by now, such things are to be expected in the expansive spectrum of online users.