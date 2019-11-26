Live-Action Tinkerbell Movie Reportedly In Development, Jennifer Lawrence Could Star

Disney’s found a lot of success through rebooting their classic animated movies in live-action. Then there’s the sub-genre of these projects that put a feminist twist on the original by focusing on one of the women in the story. We’ve seen that already in the Maleficent films and we’re about to again in Emma Stone’s Cruella origins flick. The next one to come after that though could be a live-action re-imagining of Tinkerbell, according to our intel.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said an Aladdin sequel was in development, which was later confirmed – that Disney is in early development on a live-action Tinkerbell movie that will aim to explore the Neverland fairy’s backstory. What’s more, we’ve been informed that the studio wants Jennifer Lawrence to play the iconic role. It doesn’t sound like they’ve extended any kind of formal offer yet though, as sources say that they’re also willing to look at similar types of actresses if Lawrence passes on it or is unavailable.

Doing a live-action Tinkerbell project would be a smart move by Disney. The character is already the star of a never-ending series of CG-animated straight-to-Blu-ray movies. Plus, it would be a way of revisiting the popular Peter Pan story but without simply retreading J.M. Barrie’s novel, something that Hollywood routinely does every few years. As for Lawrence in the part, there’s already a long history of getting big names to play Tink – see Julia Roberts in Hook and Keira Knightley in Pan – so we can certainly see that working out.

Disney may want to be careful, though. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was estimated to have to earn $500 million to bring in a profit but it only ended up grossing $473 million. So, clearly not all of these projects are financially successful and we’ll probably have to see how Cruella fares when it hits theaters on May 28th before we hear any official confirmation on future films in this vein.

Tell us, though, do you believe in fairies enough to want a live-action Tinkerbell movie, possibly with Jennifer Lawrence? Fly over to the comments section and let us know.