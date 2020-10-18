Lucasfilm Reportedly Developing An Ahsoka Tano Movie

With Disney recently making their intentions clear to focus more attention on their streaming output, it seems likely that Star Wars will follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lead and start to cross-pollinate the movies and TV shows in the future. After all, now that the Skywalker Saga has drawn to a close, there’s basically a blank slate in regards to a galaxy far, far away, with The Mandalorian currently the franchise’s primary focus.

Of course, season 2 of the hit Disney Plus series is shaping up to be every bit as exciting as the first run, with a whole lot to look forward to in the upcoming batch of episodes. Obviously, one of the biggest selling points of this new outing is Rosario Dawson as fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano, who’ll be making her live-action debut in the series. And while we haven’t seen a glimpse of her just yet, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that first told us she’d be appearing in The Mandalorian‘s second season months before it was confirmed – that Ahsoka could also be getting the big screen treatment at some point.

According to our intel, once the character is introduced in The Mandalorian, she’ll be established as a key part of the Star Wars mythology going forward and she’ll be receiving a solo movie in addition to her proposed small screen spinoff. Plot details and the like are still non-existent at this early, early stage, but as one of the most popular names in the franchise’s recent history, there are few better candidates to be positioned at the forefront of a brave new dawn for the long running sci-fi series.

Besides, Dawson has presumably signed a deal to appear in multiple Star Wars projects as Ahsoka Tano, and Lucasfilm will be keen to get their money’s worth as they look to rebuild the reputation of a franchise that’s taken a battering over the last few years.