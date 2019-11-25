Marvel Fans Furious After Their Infinity Saga Box Sets Arrive Damaged

Marvel fans are not happy at the moment. The Infinity Saga Collector’s Edition box set, a Best Buy exclusive, has been arriving on people’s doorsteps damaged. Many have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment, too, with complaints being aimed at the hashtag #InfinitySaga.

The box set itself costs a whopping $549.99 before tax and comes packed with all 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date with additional bonuses, such as an extra disc and art lithograph. Due to the rarity of the item, it seems customers are unable to have their damaged set replaced, which can only lead to more stress. Some people haven’t even been offered a refund option.

See below for just a sampling of what folks are saying over on Twitter:

I love how @BestBuy has not responded about the @MarvelStudios #InfinitySaga box set arriving damaged to customers. — Joe Eafrati (@sakanakami) November 19, 2019

That feeling when your completely sold out @MarvelStudios #InfinitySaga box set arrived damaged and there are no more left to replace it with. @BestBuy 😔🤬 pic.twitter.com/veetnZKo64 — 🦃NOLAnerdcast🦃 (@NOLAnerdcast) November 16, 2019

@BestBuySupport @Marvel @BestBuy @Disney Sent a message a few days ago about my terribly damaged Infinity Saga set. Really don’t want to return, but in this condition I’m not open to a discount either. Hoping there is some way I can get this exchanged out, I know some people… pic.twitter.com/CNVgwnqptP — Jacob Downey (@RillIris) November 17, 2019

@BestBuy @BestBuySupport so are you going to comment on how all these people, myself included, spent almost $600 for damaged #infinitysaga collectors set that you can't even replace. @MarvelStudios https://t.co/zWQwowZ9pO — Sarah (@NerdyAsianNurse) November 24, 2019

Are you freaking kidding me @BestBuy! I got my Infinity Saga limited edition and this is the condition of the shipping box. Then inside, the actual set package is ripped inside the plastic wrapping! I paid over $550 for this! Refund is not an option.

Make.

This.

Right! pic.twitter.com/6XrMD4RBpP — Media Tek Rundown (@MediaTekRundown) November 16, 2019

Yikes! Some have accused Best Buy of not protecting the box set properly during shipping, with one person saying they received their copy with no protective packaging at all. At the time of writing, the retail giant has pulled the product from its website and with the Marvel set having sold out already (unsurprisingly, despite the price tag), they’ve apparently been listed on eBay with prices up to almost $2,000.

While the Infinity Saga box set is quite a pricey (and seemingly risky) way of getting your MCU on, fans who don’t want to fork over all that doh-ray-me can check out a good selection of the films on Disney+. They’re not all on there just yet, but there’s certainly enough to keep you occupied for a while.

And as for the box set, while these shipping issues are definitely frustrating, it’s still a fantastic addition to any Marvel fan’s collection, with many giving the product a great review. It’s just a shame there are so many who’ve been let down due to the item being poorly handled when Best Buy shipped it out to its customers.