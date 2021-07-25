Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Return As Batman In Batgirl

The complexion of the DCEU has become so muddled, that we’re not even entirely sure how Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl even fits into the established continuity, if it does at all. After years spent stuck in development hell, the project has gathered serious momentum over the last couple of months, with shooting expected to begin before the end of the year on the franchise’s first feature length HBO Max exclusive.

Leslie Grace has been signed to headline the movie as Barbara Gordon, and a recently leaked casting call indicated that the role of her father and police commissioner Jim wouldn’t be played by a returning J.K. Simmons, which doe make sense given the 40-year age gap between the two. That would appear to signal that Batgirl isn’t operating in the same canon as the various SnyderVerse offshoots such as Wonder Woman and Aquaman, after both of those heroes interacted with Simmons’ Gordon in Justice League.

Of course, The Flash is poised to break the multiverse wide open when it finally hits theaters next year, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film long before it was confirmed – that Michael Keaton is reportedly already being eyed for a Batgirl cameo.

DC Films president Walter Hamada touted Keaton as the superhero saga’s canonical Caped Crusader moving forward, and we’ve heard rumors that Tim Burton’s Batman signed a multi-picture deal to recur as the veteran Bruce Wayne. On paper, Batgirl makes the greatest amount of sense for him to show up next, and it’ll be curious to discover how The Flash‘s multiverse impacts or informs the streaming spinoff.