‘Morbius’ memes flood the globe as Morbin’ Time continues

Jared Leto might have spent a lot of time trending on social media recently for the sole reason that people were consumed by the desire to share their distaste for the Academy Award-winning actor, but we really hope somebody asks him what he thinks about the Morbius phenomenon next time he gives an interview.

Widely panned by critics, to the extent that it ranks as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations in history, the Living Vampire’s live-action debut was a chaotic, messy beast that made little to no sense at points, features two of the worst credits scenes of all-time, and was very evidently hacked apart in post-production based on the sheer volume of footage from the early promos that was nowhere to be found in the final cut.

And yet, logging onto social media on any given day will instantly see your timeline bombarded with Morbius-related content. Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher may have stolen some of the limelight away from his pale-faced comic book counterpart after the first full-length Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped, but as you can see below, it didn’t last for very long.

You are laughing



It's morbin time and you are laughing pic.twitter.com/PHhyjurTQH — Glio (@SirGalio) May 24, 2022

we all know jared leto will say the line "IT'S MORBIN' TIME" when he has a cameo in chip 'n' dale 2 in 2025 — gryphoneer (@OneRadChee) May 24, 2022

Tony used to say “it’s morbin time” pic.twitter.com/YQKI0JCyd5 — Happy Hogan (@hogan_happy_) May 24, 2022

My expectations for Morbius are so low I legitimately don’t know if “It’s Morbin’ Time” is a meme or an actual line from the movie, I swear to god— — 💥Carol Anne Talks Comics!💥🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@AnneComics) May 24, 2022

Schrodinger's Morbius



the line "It's Morbin time" simultaneously exists and does not in the movie because no one has seen the film to be sure — Reluu (@RelusionH) May 22, 2022

Kid named Morbius: “Daddy, why is my name Morbius?”



The father (tears in his eyes) turns on the TV, puts on a movie, and proudly says, “It’s morbin’ time.” — Callumbuddy (@callumk2000) May 25, 2022

All the people making “it’s Morbin’ time” jokes are gonna feel really goddamn stupid when they shoehorn that line into the inevitable sequel, the way X-Men: The Last Stand included “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch!” — Tomothy Fister (@tommyfists) May 25, 2022

Perhaps the most ironic thing about the unexpected craze is that fans would probably reject it outright were Sony to embrace it. Should the studio hypothetically start marketing Morbius on digital or VOD by using the phrase “It’s Morbin Time”, then most folks would agree the shark has finally been jumped.

It’s a very bizarre situation, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to sit back, relax, and see it unfold.