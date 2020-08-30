Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Trying To Get Tom Holland A Sherlock Holmes 3 Role

The old saying goes that life often imitates art, and that definitely applies to the relationship between Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland. After Tony Stark was established as Peter Park’s mentor in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the duo mirrored their superhero counterparts by becoming close friends offscreen, and even went on a hike together when the furor surrounding the web-slinger’s potential withdrawal from the MCU was at fever pitch.

There’s been constant speculation that the two could be reunited in the world’s biggest franchise at some point in the future, and while Holland did voice a bespectacled CGI dog in Downey Jr.’s notorious box office bomb Dolittle, the two are said to be actively looking for another live-action project to collaborate on. Although, that Back to the Future remake remains rooted in hopeful optimism rather than reality.

Of course, most of the casting talk surrounding RDJ’s Sherlock Holmes 3 has focused on the potential involvement of Johnny Depp, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck was in talks to return as Batman in The Flash a month before the official announcement was made – that the Tropic Thunder star also wants to bring his protege along for the ride.

According to our intel, Downey Jr. wants Holland to play a key supporting role in Sherlock Holmes 3, provided that scheduling conflicts don’t get in the way. Jude Law is the only member of the cast confirmed so far besides the leading man, meaning that the ensemble has plenty of spots left wide open, and with the release still set for December 2021, things are really going to have to start ramping up in the near future in order to meet that date.

Fans would be thrilled if the duo teamed up once again though, and it would also add another meta layer onto an already anachronistic and self-aware franchise. As for what role he would play, we’re told it would be an original character. Details beyond that, however, remain unclear. But should we learn anything more, we’ll be sure to let you know.