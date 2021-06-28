Ryan Reynolds And John Cena Reportedly Developing Original Action Comedy

The last thing that Deadpool fans want to hear is Ryan Reynolds signing on to any more projects, especially when it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo outing at his new Marvel Cinematic Universe home until mid-2023 at the very earliest, based entirely on the sheer volume of movies he’s got on his plate.

To be fair, the actor has fairly been running through them over the last two years. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard kicked off shooting in March 2019 but didn’t hit theaters until a couple of weeks ago, and just months after wrapping the buddy sequel Reynolds jumped right into video game-inspired blockbuster Free Guy, which is finally set to see the light of day in August.

After a lengthy hiatus caused by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, the 44 year-old doubled down on Netflix originals by shooting Red Notice right up until November of last year, and only days later cameras started rolling on the streaming service’s time travel adventure The Adam Project, so he’s clearly not averse to the idea of keeping himself constantly busy.

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen was returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that Ryan Reynolds is reportedly looking to develop a high concept and original action comedy alongside John Cena, no stranger to a hectic schedule himself with The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends, Snafu, the Peacemaker series and most likely Fast & Furious 10 and 11 on the horizon.

That’s about the extent of the details available, unfortunately, but looking at the sheer size difference between the two, it can’t be ruled out that ‘evil twin’ Gordon Reynolds will get even more ammunition about his ‘brother’ being the accidental king of the body swap subgenre.