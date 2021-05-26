Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Reportedly Getting A Sequel

As their most expensive project to date, boasting three of the biggest names in the industry playing the lead roles, it’s no surprise that anticipation is through the roof for Netflix’s Red Notice.

Dodgeball, Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber is behind the camera for the globetrotting action comedy, with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role and Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot joining him in the $150 million blockbuster. It’s an enviable roster of talent, no doubt, and one that Netflix clearly believes in, as they’re already turning their eyes towards a sequel.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Extraction 2 was in development long before it was confirmed – the streaming giant has greenlit a Red Notice 2, with the intention no doubt being to build another in-house franchise here. Of course, it’s still too early to say who’s returning for the follow-up, but we should have a much better idea of that once the first film arrives later this year.

Speaking of which, for those who haven’t been keeping up, Red Notice focuses on The Rock’s Interpol agent, who’s trying to track down Reynolds’ infamous conman and Gadot’s dangerous art thief in an old school high concept blockbuster that sounds like it’ll be a ton of fun for subscribers. Not to mention that the movie will surely dominate the most-watched charts for weeks after its release.

Which is just as well, because Netflix clearly has big plans for Red Notice and we wouldn’t be surprised in their slightest if it becomes another mega hit for them in the vein of Extraction, Enola Holmes and some of their other big success stories.