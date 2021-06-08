Sony Reportedly Wants To Revisit Female Ghostbusters Team

One of the most laughably misguided moves by a major studio in recent years was Sony’s decision to found Ghost Corps, Inc., a production company dedicated entirely to building and expanding a Ghostbusters cinematic universe.

Paul Feig’s female-led reboot was supposed to be the launchpad, with Channing Tatum and Chris Pratt once on board to headline a blockbuster of their own set in the same mythology with the Russo brothers directing, while an animated feature film and TV series were also announced to be in active development, and Dan Akroyd was scripting a prequel called Ghostbusters High that took place in 1969.

It’s been over six years since Ghost Corps, Inc. was founded, though, and almost five since Feig’s contentious big budget fantasy was released to incredibly polarized reactions, and we’ve still got to wait until November for the outfit’s second project to arrive, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife pretending as if the last installment never even existed, essentially scrubbing it from the collective consciousness.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Sony wants to revisit the lineup of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon, but the tipster doesn’t say why anyone would find this to be a good idea, or even when or where it’s supposed to be happening, so we’d advise that you don’t read too far into the rumor quite yet.

After all, not only did the last Ghostbusters send the internet into meltdown for all the wrong reasons, but it also ended up losing the studio over $70 million in the long run, so it would be a stretch to imagine the bean counters deciding to return to a well that fans hated and didn’t make them any money when the Coronavirus pandemic has got all of Hollywood tightening its collective belt.