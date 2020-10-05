Sony’s Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection Has Been Delayed

Sony Pictures has confirmed that Resident Evil‘s upcoming Ultra HD Collection is now due to arrive a few weeks later than originally planned.

The bundle, first announced back in August, had initially been scheduled for release in the first week of November, a date that’s now been revised to the 17th of the same month. It’s not immediately clear what the reasons for this slight delay are, though given its mild nature, it’s highly unlikely that the amendment is a result of production or logistical issues. Chances are, the move comes as a result of Sony’s desire to have the definitive version of all six films release as close to Thanksgiving and Black Friday as possible in order to ensure the strongest sales, though that is, of course, pure conjecture.

Whatever the reason, everything previously announced to be included with the box set remains unchanged, meaning fans can look forward to not only revisiting Alice’s adventures in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the T-Virus, but hours upon hours of bonus footage, too, including an extended cut of second film Apocalypse, which, according to IMDb, was originally only released in Germany.

While Paul W.S. Anderson’s six-part film series certainly proved to be a hit at the box office, many hardcore Resident Evil fans reject the adaptations for straying too far from the source material. Fortunately, however, there’s a good chance that between Netflix’s upcoming live-action and animated series, as well as a movie reboot, that at least one project will deliver the perfect Resident Evil experience that many have been craving.

And even if worse comes to worst and all of the above turn out to be stinkers, there’s still Resident Evil Village to get excited about. See here for all the latest details on next year’s highly anticipated sequel.