[SPOILERS] Has Reportedly Replaced Morpheus In The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 is due out in just six months’ time, but we still don’t know much about it. As we wait for a teaser trailer to materialize, we’re relying on leaked plot info to give us a feel for what director Lana Wachowski – who’s helmed this one solo, as her sister Lilly Wachowski is not involved – has planned for the much-anticipated relaunch of the legendary franchise. Like this new report, for example, which may reveal the film’s setting and premise.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared a lot of fascinating details about the movie, including an explanation for why Laurence Fishburne is not involved with the picture. According to the outlet’s information, The Matrix 4 is set a whole 60 years after the events of the original trilogy, even though it’s only been less than 20 years for us. The human stronghold of Zion is no more, with mankind and the machines managing to co-exist. However, due to the long passage of time, several familiar faces have passed away, and Morpheus is among them.

As per this leak, the iconic resistance fighter is dead – though what happened to him is currently unknown – and Niobe has taken over as the new leader of the humans. Jade Pinkett Smith is still playing the character, and makeup/CGI will be used to make her appear much older. It’s widely believed that Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could be portraying a young Morpheus, but GFR doesn’t offer any comment either way on this.

The outlet’s leak does reveal the identity of Neil Patrick Harris’ role, though, as it’s claimed that he’s playing The Analyst, a proxy for The Architect from the original films. Just as we’d figured out by now, Keanu Reeves’ Neo is said to have been resurrected somehow, with an interesting twist being that Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity is in the position Neo was in at the beginning of the franchise and is living an ordinary life within the Matrix.

GFR have supplied reliable intel in the past, but we’ll just have to wait for a trailer to arrive before we can say for sure what awaits us when The Matrix 4 enters theaters on December 22nd.