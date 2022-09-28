In the world of cartoons, either in movies or on television, the “elder statesmen”, the sometimes wrinkly but often wise old guys featured in their respective animated universes, are ultimately quite vital to the other characters they spend their time around. Sometimes they are father figures, unsuspecting enablers, or plain, old comedy relief for all parties involved. With all these loveable and endearing qualities, which of these old men are considered the best of the best? The following men listed who are also “long in the tooth” in cartoons are ranked in order, from lowest to highest.

Stan Lee in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

While it’s probably unexpected here, the man himself, the legendary comic book icon, the late Stan Lee gets a spot on this list thanks to him doing something that’s been long admired during his lifetime. He made one of his countless cameos, but this was one of his rare appearances that took place outside his usual Marvel Comics universe and into the rival DC Comics universe within the 2018 superhero movie, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. It’s definitely one of his more unique appearances, especially considering he makes a quick exit from the film once he realizes he’s indeed not inside of a Marvel Comics production. However, the gimmick becomes endearing when he eventually reappears, indifferent to whichever universe he’s in as long as he gets to make a cameo, also capping things off with his trademark, “Excelsior!”, upon parting ways for good.

Louis Kalhern “Grandpa Lou” Pickles from Rugrats

From the popular 1990s Nickelodeon cartoon, Rugrats, the loveable Grandpa Lou, the eldest member of the Pickles family and grandfather to Tommy, Dil, and Angelica is just as important as the legendary little babies who were the focal point of the show. Grandpa Lou, who’s often full of stories is frequently entrusted by the children’s parents to babysit the little ones but always seems to drift into a nap – possibly because of his old age, leaving the door open for Tommy and his playmates to engage in their amazing quests, uninterrupted. Of course, Grandpa would conveniently wake up once the babies’ adventures came to a close. Many fans of the series could argue that perhaps if not for his napping, many of the imaginary adventures featured in the cartoon’s episodes might not have ever taken place. But when Grandpa isn’t napping, he’s sure to bestow any and every bit of wisdom on anyone in earshot.

Abraham Jebediah “Abe” Simpson II, also known as “Grampa Simpson” from The Simpsons

No one would be expected to seem wiser in Springfield, or at least as part of the cast of more popular characters than Grampa Abe should be in The Simpsons. However, he appears to be far from it, often seen napping more than baby Maggie in numerous episodes, or just missing the point as he rambles on during important conversations, likely due to some possible dementia. Regardless, Grampa is just as much a pillar of the Simpsons universe, despite not being seen as often as the more regular characters. Whether or not he himself can remember correctly, he was an important part of history, occasionally revealing his exploits as a past war hero.

Robert Jebediah Freeman, also known as “Granddad” from The Boondocks

Like many of the men on this list, this gentleman is a proud grandfather. Robert Jebediah Freeman, most commonly referred to as “Granddad” is one of the three lead protagonists, alongside his two grandsons Huey and Riley, in these hilarious anime-styled adventures focusing on African-American race relations in the suburbs of the fictional town of Woodcrest. Also known as “Pops”, or even the self-proclaimed, “Mr. B*tches”, the war veteran and happily retired Robert usually features rather funnily in episodes where he’s trying to find love in the arms of at least one woman at a time, explaining his time as a civil rights activist, or finding peace from his unruly and sometimes dangerously rebellious grandsons.

Iroh, also known as General Iroh or “Uncle” from Avatar: The Last Airbender

One of the wisest in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender is Iroh, the one who seems to know all there is about wielding power to manipulate nature. He is a firebender and former General of the Fire Nation. Iroh spends much of his time in exile as a mentor to Zuko, who is also on the outs from the Fire Nation, on their quest for enlightenment.

Once a man of rage and aggression during his military days associated with the Fire Nation, audiences see Iroh as a man of infinite wisdom who has a great affinity for a good cup of tea. What also makes him stand out more than others is his noticeably easy-going mindset, having been declared a traitor to his own people. Such an attitude often makes him appear unlikely that so much fire – pun intended, can come from such an open-minded and peace-loving individual like Iroh.

Master Roshi, also known in the U.S. as Turtle Hermit, or Jackie Chun from the original Dragon Ball series

In most likely the most popular anime series of all time, Master Roshi, from the Original Dragon Ball series definitely ranks high on this list. Ever since first being featured in Chapter Three of 1984’s Dragon Ball manga, Roshi has also gone by the name of “Turtle Hermit”, or “Jackie Chun” during the character’s long run in the series’ universe. Apart from his few aliases, Roshi’s also known for training Dragon Ball fighters Goku, Krillin, and Yamcha. While he was often portrayed in a sexually-suggestive, foolish, and often questionable manner through much of his time on-screen, he was originally thought of as one of the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball universe.

At one point, the popularity of his character had dimmed somewhat but regained his favorability during the two Dragon Ball series: Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’, and Dragon Ball Super of the 2010s. It was at this time when Master Roshi joined Goku in an ongoing battle against Frieza, with planet Earth hanging in the balance. Throughout all of his time in the Dragon Ball universe, he has become one of the most widely-known characters, no matter what name he goes by.

Professor Charles Xavier, as known as ‘Professor X’ from the 1990s X-Men animated series

Professor Charles Xavier, the powerful, intelligent, and even wiser leader of the X-Men is by far, one of the greatest “old men” to be attached to this list. With so many versions of the character to be found throughout the decades of Marvel Comics history, it’s the Professor from the hit 1990s animated show on the Fox Kids Network that’s deserving of a spot on this list. Through all of their adventures, ‘Professor X’, a mutant himself, masterfully leads his X-Men in the ongoing fight to achieve peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants, all while saving the universe. Often considered a genius in his own right and one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe, Charles is consistently known as a leader, skillful tactician, voice of reason, and father figure during the course of this animated series.

Alfred Pennyworth, from Batman: The Animated Series

Another significant elder in the world of superhero animation is Batman’s most trusted ally, the Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth. This pick represents the version of the character featured in the extremely popular Batman: The Animated Series that ran from 1993 to 1997. Just like nearly every iteration of the character throughout the history of Batman, Alfred serves as Bruce’s moral confidant and source of inspiration while providing comic relief with his sarcastic and sometimes cynical attitude, even in the worst moments.

What often sets this version of the butler apart from others is how he’s featured in some of the adventures. Alfred obviously gives insight and helps Master Bruce sleuth almost every mystery, but how often does Alfred actually take the controls of the Batwing, to swoop in and save Batman’s life, as he did in a classic season one episode? This one was a somewhat easy choice, considering how legendary the overall animated series was, compared to other cartoons featuring the Caped Crusader.

Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty

Likely one of the most-hated lifeforms in every universe and dimension, Rick Sanchez is a character like no other, even if he wasn’t on this list. But he’s so damn entertaining! Perhaps his toxic behavior is what keeps him from the top spot here, doing things like driving an emotional wedge between his daughter and her husband to sitting back and watching his grandchildren Summer and Morty often competing for his approval, sometimes with Rick under the influence of booze, drugs, or some other-worldly substance. The man is also far beyond a certified genius and somehow has an answer for everything or at least enough time to use his brain in solving whatever problem is at hand. It makes every episode a grossly hilarious experience you can’t turn away from, even if you’ve watched each one countless times.

The Genie from Aladdin

This pick would likely be unexpected, if you’re going to argue that Aladdin’s Genie isn’t old, despite his very youthful and energetic demeanor throughout the movie. Before you do, perhaps you should consider that he’s existed for at least 10,000 years, making this character the oldest on the list. He literally states this point upon being released from his lamp with his first spoken line proclaiming, “Ten-thousand years can give you such a crick in the neck!” From the time he emerges from captivity to the end credits, he’s for the most part a great joy for audiences to witness. What makes Genie among the very best “old guys” is based on his effortless sense of humor but more importantly, his zest for life, a life he’s never been able to experience while being bound to the lamp. He eventually gets his freedom to roam and experience everything that most of us humans take for granted, making him undoubtedly loveable for generations to come.